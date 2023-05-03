Allies of the former president say they “miss” actions against corruption; PF investigates fraud in vaccination data

Opposition politicians to the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) mocked the search and seizure operation at the former president’s house Jair Bolsonaro (PL) carried out by the PF (Federal Police) on the morning of this Wednesday (May 3, 2023).

On social media, Bolsonaristas said they felt “longing” when the PF launched operations against politicians and businessmen involved in crimes of corruption.

Bolsonaro’s advisor, Fabio Wajngarten, said he was flying to Brasília to monitor the situation.

the federal deputy Andre Fernandes (PL-CE), investigated in the investigation opened by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) on the extremist acts of January 8, endorsed support for Bolsonaro.

The National President of the PL, Valdemar Costa Netostated that “It will be proved thatIt is Bolsonaro did not commit illegalities”. According to him, the former president is a person “correct, upright, who improved the country and always tried to follow the law”.

Sergio Camargo (PL-SP), former president of the Palmares Foundation, stated that Brazil is taking a “unbelievable and insane”.

about the operation

Earlier, the PF launched an operation to investigate an alleged fraud scheme in vaccination data against covid-19. In all, the corporation complies with 16 search and seizure warrants and 6 preventive arrest warrants in Rio de Janeiro and the federal capital.

The agents also carried out searches and seizures at Bolsonaro’s home in Jardim Botânico, in Brasília. The former president was at the residence at the time of the agents’ searches. Agents seized cell phones from him and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

Former aide-de-camp Bolsonaro, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, was arrested by the PF. The Venire operation was triggered in the investigation of the digital militias that is being processed by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.