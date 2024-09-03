The repressive climate of the Nicaraguan regime has become even more pronounced in the last year, with the continued arrests of dissidents, in addition to cases of persecution, sexual abuse and torture in prisons, according to a report released this Tuesday (3) by the Human Rights Office of the United Nations (UN).

The repression has been directed against individuals who defend a cause, those who have an opinion different from the Sandinista dictatorship, and against independent organizations and other civil society initiatives.

According to data collected by the UN human rights body, 131 people considered to be opponents were arbitrarily detained up to May, 54 more than the previous year. More recent information indicates that between June and July this year, there were ten more arbitrary detentions.

“The authorities continue to target any person or organization acting independently or not directly under their control,” human rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told a news conference.

The report also documents 12 cases of torture and ill-treatment in detention and seven cases of detainees who alleged rape, sexual abuse and electric shocks, and three who reported strangulation of the testicles.

“In all cases, there were clear signs of post-traumatic stress disorder,” the Geneva report highlights.

The body also expressed serious concern about a bill promoted by dictator Daniel Ortega that would allow people abroad to be tried for crimes such as money laundering, terrorism and its financing, and cybercrime. Most Nicaraguans abroad are dissidents.

“If this law is adopted, it will further criminalize dissent, including for those in exile who face great hardships, such as being completely disconnected from their family or unable to return to their country because their nationality has been taken away. Many have to rebuild their lives in exile amid psychological stress and all kinds of problems, and we fear that this law will worsen their situation,” the spokesperson explained.

The UN is aware that Nicaraguans continue to flee the country, as evidenced by the 8,900 asylum applications filed by Nicaraguans in Costa Rica in the first six months of this year.

The Human Rights Office called on authorities to release all arbitrarily detained individuals, ensure fair trials and due process for those being tried, and ensure the safe and voluntary return of those in exile.