Opposition member María Corina Machado, to police and military: “The time has come. We Venezuelans are counting on you”

The Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado made public this Sunday a cryptic message on the social network military and police” to “everyone” doing their part.

To this end, relatives of military and police officers have been addressed to pressure Venezuelan public officials in the field of security and defense to “serve the nation with loyalty and courage.” “[Pido] “You tell him that he is not alone and that there is an entire country that needs him today, a country that has given everything for a change towards the future of unity and prosperity that, as a people, we deserve,” he says in the audio of almost five minutes that accompanies this message.

“We are one step, one step away from completing this long and difficult path that takes us back home, where we will finally all hug each other again. The only wall that separates us from that desired end is that you, a military citizen, and you, a police officer, lose all fear of doing what is yours. What you, deep in your heart, know you should do,” Machado continues in this message.

Addressing the security forces, he insists that their “arms were not made to execute evil” that “corrupt and evil people order,” but to “proudly serve, protect and embrace” the people.

The former deputy disqualified by the Venezuelan justice system makes this message public just 19 days after the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro as president and while the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, who has been recognized as president-elect by the United Statesassures that he will assume power for the period 2025-2031.

The anti-Chavista bloc, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), claims that Maduro was proclaimed re-elected president in a “fraudulent” manner, which is why it claims that the victory belongs to its candidate. Despite requests to the Government and Venezuelan institutions to make the electoral records public, the Justice of the Caribbean country has closed the recount in which Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner.

The Ministry of Defense reiterates the commitment of the Armed Forces

The Minister of Defense of Venezuela, Vladimir Padrino López, reiterated this Sunday the commitment of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to defend the peace and integrity of the Caribbean country.

Through Instagram, the minister called to continue the “perfect popular-military-police fusion” to build “the path of prosperity, blessedness and development” that Venezuela deserves.

The EU increases pressure on Maduro with new sanctions for the lack of transition in Venezuela

Padrino, who has reiterated on several occasions his loyalty to Nicolás Maduro, reported this Saturday that the army will accompany Nicolás Maduro on January 10 at the inauguration for the next presidential term. “We soldiers (…) know and are aware of the great responsibility of taking care of the decrees of popular sovereignty,” he said.