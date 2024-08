Since the presidential election, the Venezuelan regime has been violently repressing protests against the official result and increasing persecution of opponents. | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R

The family of former opposition deputy Williams Dávila, former governor of the state of Mérida and who had been kidnapped last week by the Venezuelan dictatorship, reported this Wednesday (14) that he is hospitalized in serious condition.

In X, the politician’s son, William Dávila Valeri, said he was “shocked and deeply concerned.” “The worst predictions are coming true: my father Williams Dávila, 73, kidnapped last Thursday for defending democratic values, was admitted to a hospital last night in serious condition,” he reported.

“This only confirms what we have been warning about the importance of taking care of him. It is inconceivable that in this country we are kept in the dark without clear information about his situation. I demand immediate answers and hold the government accountable for this violation of human rights. It is not possible that we continue to live under a regime that allows such atrocities,” he added.

The son told Agence France-Presse that the former congressman was hospitalized with a high fever, severe dehydration and a severe urinary tract infection that developed into acute prostatitis with a risk of septicemia. He is being held at the Hospital de Clínicas Caracas under the custody of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin).

The NGO Defiende Venezuela had reported that Williams Dávila was kidnapped by Chavista forces while participating in a protest against electoral fraud in Venezuela in Plaza Los Palos Grandes, in Caracas, and that his whereabouts were unknown.

Since the presidential election, which the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) claims was won by dictator Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan regime has been violently repressing protests against the official result, which is contested inside and outside the country, and increasing the persecution of opponents.

The most recent figures from the NGO Foro Penal indicate that there were almost 1,400 arrests. At least 25 people were killed.