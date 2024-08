Former deputy and coordinator of the Convergence party, Biagio Pilieri, was arrested in Caracas after protesting against the TSJ decision that ratified electoral fraud in Venezuela | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado condemned this Wednesday (28) the arrest of the coordinator of the Convergencia party, Biagio Pilieri, after he participated in a demonstration in Caracas in repudiation of the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that validated the disputed reelection of dictator Nicolás Maduro in the presidential elections.

“My absolute repudiation of the kidnapping of Biagio Pilieri and his son, Jesús [também detido]today”, wrote Machado on X, in a post in which he described the former deputy as a “great friend”, who when “gives his word, keeps it”.

“He knew the risk he was taking and, even so, today he accompanied the Venezuelans in Caracas as a testament to his responsibility and dedication to this cause,” she said.

The opponent also said that the Venezuelan government “has completely lost its sense of reality and this is yet another sign of its collapse.”

On Wednesday, other Venezuelan opponents also denounced the arrest of Pilieri, as well as that of his son, after they were chased in Caracas by two cars and three motorcycles after participating in the demonstration rejecting the TSJ’s decision to validate Nicolás Maduro’s “victory”.

Comando con Venezuela — the campaign team of Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, the candidate of the majority opposition coalition — shared on social media videos of the vehicles that chased Pilieri, as well as leader Juan Pablo Guanipa, who posted that he had escaped “an attempted arrest.”

The campaign team assured that, according to the last location of his phone, Pilieri was arrested and transferred to the headquarters of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) in Caracas, known as El Helicoide.

