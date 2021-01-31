More than 3.3 thousand people were detained at unauthorized actions in Russia. This was announced on Sunday, January 31, by the OVD-Info portal.

As specified, most people were detained in Moscow – their number exceeded 900 people.

However, according to the ombudsman for human rights in the capital, Tatyana Potyaeva, as of 14:00, the police detained about 120 people.

Earlier it was reported that a man was detained in Moscow who attacked riot police officers with a bat. Nobody was hurt as a result of the accident.

In the center of Moscow, during the arrest of a participant in an unauthorized protest, a police officer was thrown onto the sidewalk, as a result of which his protective helmet fell off. At the same time, the detainee himself fled from the scene.

Moreover, REN TV reported the arrest of a man who was intoxicated in St. Petersburg. He shouted and spoke obscenely near the Theater of the Young Spectator.

Unauthorized actions are taking place in Moscow and other cities of Russia on January 31, while government departments have repeatedly warned about the illegality of such events and about responsibility for their organization and participation, and also pointed out the consequences of disobeying law enforcement agencies and using violence against their employees.