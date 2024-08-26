Mexico City.- The national leadership of the PRI appealed to the National Electoral Institute (INE) to challenge the agreement on the allocation of proportional representation deputies, which gave a qualified majority to Morena and its allies in the Chamber of Deputies.

The national leader of the PRI, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, announced the appeal filed.

“We have filed a motion for reconsideration with the INE against the agreement on the allocation of federal seats by proportional representation. “We believe that a plurality of opinions is necessary in the Federal Congress, as decided by the citizens at the polls,” said the tricolor leader.

The PAN’s national leadership will also challenge the ruling before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), arguing that they must defend the plurality of the citizen vote.

“In National Action we consider that the decision endorsed by a divided vote of seven councilors who voted in favor and four against, contradicts the principles of equity and fair representation that should govern our democratic system. “The overrepresentation of a party or coalition creates a fictitious majority and not only alters the political balance, but also violates the confidence of citizens in the law and institutions,” said the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza. The PAN leadership requested that the magistrates analyze and resolve, with autonomy, respecting the plurality of the vote expressed at the polls. The challenge will be presented by the General Legal Coordination of the PAN headed by Raymundo Bolaños.