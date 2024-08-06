The letter in which opposition candidate Edmundo González asks to be proclaimed president of Venezuela is being viewed with concern behind the scenes at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Itamaraty fears, according to a source interviewed confidentially by Gazeta do Povo, that the recent position adopted by González, reinforcing that he was elected on July 28, will hinder dialogue with the Chavista regime to reach a consensus on the presidential election.

In the early hours of July 29, hours after the voting, the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by the Chavista regime, announced Maduro’s victory with 51% of the votes against 44% for the main opposition candidate. The electoral body, however, did not release the voting records and generated suspicion about the announced result.

In the letter signed by González and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado – who has been disqualified from running for office in Venezuela for 15 years – both reiterated that the opposition won. “We obtained 67% of the votes, while Nicolás Maduro obtained 30%. This is the expression of the will of the people. We won in every state in the country and in almost every municipality,” they wrote.

Officially, Brazil has not recognized the results released by the CNE that give reelection to dictator Nicolás Maduro, nor has it supported the Venezuelan opposition. Alongside Colombia and Mexico, the country has sought dialogue between the Chavista regime and the opposition to find a peaceful solution to the elections held on the 28th. In the internal assessment of the Itamaraty, unilateral or extra-regional decisions do not facilitate the path for this process.

Brazil still awaits publication of Venezuela’s electoral records

In an electoral process marked by irregularities, the opposition is contesting the result of the election that announced dictator Nicolás Maduro as the winner. Brazil is waiting for the release of the electoral records by the CNE to take a position on the election and is avoiding commenting on the data released by the opposition that supposedly proves Edmundo González’s victory.

The release of so-called “data disaggregated by polling station” is set as a condition by the Brazilian government and other countries in the region to recognize the results released by the CNE.

According to the AFP news agency, the electoral body would have delivered such minutes to the Venezuelan Supreme Court on Monday (5). The Itamaraty, however, has not had access to the documentation so far.