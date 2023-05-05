Fake News PL debate projected influence of opponents; Janones is the only Lula ally with more digital popularity

Opposition politicians to the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) continue to expand their influence on social networks. Data from Genial/Quaest show that 8 of the 10 most popular deputies on the internet are opponents. The only government official in the ranking, André Janones (Avante-MG), fell 4 positions compared to the previous survey.

The opposition also leads the Senate with a hand. Cleitinho (PL-MG), Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Sergio Moro (União-PR) are the 3 senators with the greatest digital popularity. Cid Gomes (PDT-CE) and Jader Barbalho (MDB-PA) are the only congressmen close to the government that grew in the last month. The Quaest survey was conducted from April 1 to May 2. Here’s the full (8 MB).

Read the ranking of the most popular congressmen on the networks:

The topics that most mobilized politicians in recent weeks were the Fake News PL and the CPMI of 8 de Janeiro. The survey shows that, in the debates of the project that criminalizes the dissemination of false news on the internet, the opposition engages more than twice as many government supporters, with 3 times more comments and 8 times more likes.

The Fake News PL vote was postponed by Arthur Lira (PP-AL) on Tuesday (May 2, 2023) after a request from the bill’s rapporteur, Orlando Silva (PC of B-SP). There is still no date for a new vote.

The defeat shows the difference in power to influence the debate between government and opposition. According to the survey, government supporters spoke less on the subject before the emergency vote and soon lost ground.

Politicians opposed to Lula made 201 more publications about the project than allies in the period from April 1st to May 1st and had much more engagement.