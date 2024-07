Edmundo González, candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition group to the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro | Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña R.

Edmundo González, candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc to the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, reported this Wednesday (10) that he has started traveling to campaign events taking his own food.

The candidate took such action after media outlets reported that restaurants and commercial establishments that hosted González and his ally, María Corina Machado, were closed by the Chavista dictatorship for having hosted opposition politicians.

In a video on Instagram, González showed off a cooler. “Heading to Barcelona [capital do estado de Anzoátegui]where we will start this afternoon a caravan that we hope will be the same size as the previous two. I am taking my own food, to avoid situations like the one on Sunday, when they closed the La Pollera restaurant in Taguane because they served us kindly,” said the opposition member.

Following the disqualification of María Corina Machado, last year’s winner of the PUD primaries, and the difficulties that prevented the registration of her replacement, Corina Yoris, González was chosen as the coalition’s candidate for the presidential election on the 28th of this month in Venezuela. He appears ahead of Maduro in most polls.