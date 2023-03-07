Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition group in the elections of February 25 in Nigeria, led this Monday, in Abuja, a demonstration against the election results.

“All the provisions of the current electoral laws have been completely transgressed. That’s why we are protesting. We have the right to protest and we will continue to protest for a long time, whether it’s every day or every other day,” Abubakar said in front of the headquarters. of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Nigerian capital.

The elections were also attended by PDP chairman Iyorchia Ayu, Abubakar’s running mate Ifeanyi Okowa, other party leaders and supporters.

Abubakar, who came second in the presidential election with 29% of the vote, according to INEC data, rejected the official election results.

“The elections were neither free nor fair. Preliminary assessments indicate that they were the worst elections since the restoration of democracy (in 1999),” commented the opposition leader last week.

Abubakar described the latest elections as a “violation of democracy”, won by Bola Tinubu, candidate of the ruling Congress of All Progressives (APC), with 36% of the vote.

Both his party and that of Peter Obi, candidate of the Labor Party (LP), who received 25% of the votes and came in third place, called for the cancellation and repetition of the elections after accusing the electoral body of fraud.

They believe that Tinubu’s declaration as the winner did not comply with the law, after the electronic transmission of polling station results could not be completed in full, which the electoral body attributed to “technical failures”.

This was the first time that Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa (over 213 million people), used this technology, adopted to prevent possible irregularities, in general elections.

Tinubu will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, in power since 2015, who did not seek re-election after having exhausted the second consecutive four-year term allowed by the Constitution.