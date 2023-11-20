The opposition leader and former vice president Joseph Boakai was declared this Monday, November 20, the winner of the presidential elections in Liberia against the outgoing president and former soccer player George Weah. With his victory, Boakai will assume the reins of this African nation, still marked by the wounds of two civil wars (1989-1997 and 1999-2003), in which more than 250,000 people died. The elections in Liberia come as several countries in the West African region are ruled by military junta due to coups.

The opposition leader and former vice president of Liberia Joseph Boakai won the second round of the presidential elections on November 14, beating the outgoing president and former world soccer star, George Weah, in an election in which participation reached 66% of the most 2.47 million people eligible to vote.

Boakai obtained 50.64% of the votes compared to Weah’s 49.36%. The second round of the elections was held on November 14, but until this Monday the electoral body confirmed the results.

The outgoing president, of the Coalition for Democratic Change, was seeking a new mandate after a first period marked by the economic crisis and allegations of corruption in the Government.

Boakai, 78 years old and head of the Unity Party (UP), presented himself as an experienced politiciancapable of solving the problems of this nation, of about five million inhabitants,

Liberia is the oldest republic in Africa and is marked by two civil wars (1989-1997 and 1999-2003), which left more than 250,000 dead. In addition, it suffered the onslaught of Ebola in West Africa, between 2014 and 2016.

Both candidates also faced each other at the polls in the 2017 presidential elections, when Weah won.

Democratic process in a region marked by coups d’état

“This is a moment to be kind in defeat and put our country above my party and patriotism above personal interest,” Weah said last Friday, when the result was not yet official. However, by that day the votes of 99.58% of the 5,890 voting centers had already been counted.

“Our time will come again,” said George Weah, 57, whose plans after finishing his government in January 2024 are unknown.

Based on these results, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), among others, on Saturday congratulated Boakai for his victory and Weah for having admitted defeat.

The high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, highlighted, for his part, that Liberia showed “its remarkable attachment to democracy, less than twenty years after a civil war that tore the country apart. country”.

The people of Liberia have elected their new President. The EU applauds President Weah for conceding defeat and congratulates Joseph Boakai. Liberia shows its remarkable attachment to democracy, less than twenty years after a civil war that tore the country apart. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 18, 2023



The elections in Liberia take place in the midst of a recurring political crisis and violence in the West African region. Four of the fifteen member countries of ECOWAS – Mali, Guinea-Conakry, Burkina Faso and Niger – have experienced coups d’état since 2020 and are now governed by military junta.

In this regard, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of Nigeria, an ECOWAS power, praised the “extraordinary leadership” of George Weah, “at a particular moment in the history of West Africa, where democracy is under attack by evil actors.” .

George Weah “countered the widespread idea that democratic transitions were unsustainable in West Africa,” added Ahmed Tinubu, elected in 2023, despite accusations of fraud by his opponents.

By 2024, several presidential elections are planned in West Africa: Senegal, Ghana (members of ECOWAS), Mauritania, Côte d’Ivoire and, theoretically, Mali and Burkina Faso, led by the military.

With information from EFE and AFP