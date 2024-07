Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado visits the Minor Basilica of Our Lady of Coromoto during the presidential campaign in Guanare | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

Maria Corína Machado, leader of the opposition to the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, exposed an attack suffered by her team on the morning of this Thursday (18).

In a message published on her X account, the representative of Vente Venezuela reported: “this morning they committed an attack against me and my team in Barquisimeto, Lara state. Our cars were vandalized and the brake hose was cut.”

The anti-Chavista opposition party accused agents of dictator Maduro of being involved in the sabotage. “Agents of the regime followed us from Portuguesa [estado venezuelano] and surrounded the area where we spent the night. Maduro’s campaign is violent and he is responsible for any harm to our physical integrity. They will not stop us,” Machado said.

Along with the complaint, the opposition politician published a video on X showing the situation of the vehicles after the incident. “Today is July 18th. There are ten days left until July 28th. I am in the city of Barquisimeto, where we spent the night traveling from Portuguesa to Caracas. And so our vehicles woke up in a private housing development with night surveillance.”

In the media account, she identifies a can of oil paint that was allegedly used to damage the vehicles, a truck that had its engine sump plug removed and all of the oil drained. In another vehicle, the crew noticed that brake hoses had been cut.

This Wednesday (19), the opposition had already denounced an increase in the repression of the Chavista dictatorship with the disappearance and arrest of the head of security for the opposition candidate of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia, Milciades Ávila, when he was at his home.