Yuriy Boyko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party, presidential candidate of Ukraine in 2019, explained the refusal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to use the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in the country by fear of rapprochement with Russia. The parliamentarian said this on Monday, February 8, in an interview with NSN…

“This is because Zelenskiy is afraid of rapprochement with Russia. Outside managers will then accuse him of meeting Moscow halfway. We are in favor of using Sputnik V in Ukraine. But we are for specialists, not politicians, to deal with this issue. There should be no political influence here. Scientists must determine how much the vaccine is needed and how it will work, ”the deputy said.

Boyko also stressed that the only thing that stops him from being vaccinated with a Russian drug is that it should be done in turn.

“Servicemen, doctors, and then all the rest. If I vaccinate with any drug, I will be accused of taking advantage of the privilege, ”he said.

Earlier that day, Zelensky explained the refusal to use the Sputnik V vaccine in the country. He noted that the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine allegedly has no confirmation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova responded to Zelensky’s refusal to use the Russian vaccine. She also mocked the words of the Ukrainian leader that the country’s population “are not rabbits to experiment with,” reports RT…

At the same time, on February 2, the medical publication The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. In particular, the effectiveness of the drug was 91.6% after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers. At the same time, the indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%.

The data on the effectiveness of the drug were welcomed to the WHO and the UN.

On January 29, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov announced that the country is ready to buy excess volumes of vaccines against coronavirus from the EU countries. Meanwhile, there are no plans to register the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the country, he stressed.