After the disappearance of the opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova in Belarus, the border guards confirmed her arrest. The authorities introduced this to the state company Belta on Tuesday morning. Beforehand it was mentioned that she had left for Ukraine. The 38-year-old is likely one of the predominant leaders of the protests towards the autocratic head of state Alexander Lukashenko.

That morning, the opposition had no info as to the place Kolesnikova was staying. This was introduced by the coordination council of the democracy motion to which it belongs. It’s also unknown the place her colleague Ivan Kravzov and her spokesman Anton Rodnenkow are. “We are able to solely affirm the truth that Maria Kolesnikova didn’t need to go away Belarus voluntarily.”

In keeping with the border guards, the 2 males left Belarus for the neighboring nation of Ukraine. The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that the 2 males had crossed the border.

There was no signal of life from Kolesnikova since Monday morning. The coordination council of the democracy motion assumed that Kolesnikova had been kidnapped by unknown individuals within the heart of the capital Minsk.

Lukashenko has been taking motion towards the Coordination Council for days and has a number of members arrested. The Council needs to realize a peaceable switch of energy via dialogue. Kolesnikova is likely one of the predominant opposition activists who oppose Lukashenko.

Protests towards Lukashenko have been occurring in Belarus for greater than 4 weeks. The background to that is the presidential election, during which he was declared the winner with 80.1 % of the vote. The opposition, nevertheless, considers Tichanovskaya to be the true winner. The vote is criticized internationally as grossly falsified. (dpa)