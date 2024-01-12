Home page politics

From: Denise Dörries

Press Split

France has a new government. President Emmanuel Macron is elevating many conservative politicians to ministerial positions, but not everyone likes that.

Paris – After the restructuring of the French government, the opposition is joking about a new “Sarkozy government”. The reason: President Emmanuel Macron has positioned some conservative politicians for ministerial positions. After the shift to the right, the Greens spoke contemptuously of a “Sarkozy IV government”. During the term of office of the namesake and conservative ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy, there were three governments in France.

French President Macron, who is politically in the middle, even spoke to Sarkozy by telephone after the government reshuffle on Thursday, the broadcaster reported Europe 1. The president's new government is not well received everywhere, as many people are offended by it.

Government reshuffle in France: Opposition jokes about new “Sarkozy government”

With the government reshuffle, Macron probably encountered many surprised faces. On Monday, the French President named 34-year-old Gabriel Attal as the new Prime Minister. Now Macron is also filling the position of Minister of Education with a conservative face: Rachida Dati. No stranger, she took over the Ministry of Justice under Sarkozy from 2007 to 2009.

No wonder that the Green Party leader Marine Tondelier and Fabien Roussel, National Secretary of the Communist Party, spoke of a “Sarkozy IV government”.because in addition to Dati, the ex-president's former spokeswoman will also receive a ministerial post, reported German Press Agency (dpa). From now on, Catherine Vautrin will hold the position of Minister of Labor and Health.

France's government was restructured. The conservative politician Rachida Dati will take over the position of the Ministry of Culture. © IMAGO/Henri Szwarc/Starface

France's new culture minister, Rachida Dati, is leaving her own party

Dati's new position as Minister of Education is not well received everywhere, especially not within her own party. Éric Ciotti, president of the conservative Républicains, expelled his politician from the party after the new government was announced. He justified the exclusion by saying that by joining the government, Dati was moving “outside our political family”. “From now on she is no longer a Republican. We are in the opposition and therefore regret the consequences of their election,” he explained.

With the new government, France's policy is clearly slipped to the right. In particular, politicians from parties with a more left-wing view have left. These include how the Daily Mirror reports former Transport Minister Clément Beaune and Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak from the presidential party “Renaissance”.

New minister in France's government impresses with her down-to-earth attitude

Meanwhile, the new Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Maria Lebec, made positive headlines. On Friday morning she was broadcast by the French private broadcaster on her way to taking office BFMTV intercepted in the subway. When asked whether she would use a company car with a chauffeur in the future, she replied that as a member of parliament she always took the metro. Due to the traffic in Paris, there may well be delays with the new possible company car, but not with the 33-year-old: “No, no, I'm organizing myself to be on time,” replied the new minister. (Denise Dörries)