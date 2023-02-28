More than 60,000 demonstrators would be a catastrophic scenario, López-Gatell reportedly said.

On Sunday, tens of thousands of Mexicans took to the streets to express their rejection of presidential policies, markedly, the electoral reform, today in the hands of the Supreme Court of Justice.

The thousands and thousands of Mexicans who took to the streets in the main cities of the country did so to show their discontent by the differences between what the candidate López Obrador promised that he was going to do, and what the president López Obrador has done.

And yes, they originally marched for the rejection of his electoral reform and in favor of INE and democracy, but also to express their protest against insecurity, violence, deficiencies in health and education, inflation, high prices and poverty.

Many of them voted for their project on July 1, 2018 and I don’t know if they would do it again in fifteen months, on June 2 of next year.

The problem is that these hundreds of thousands of Mexicans who took to the streets, and many more, he says that 25 million opponents, today are orphans of a political leadership that can face their project of political and government continuity, via the consolidation of the 4-T, and despite being given the conditions for a new alternation in 2024, they have no one with whom, neither leader nor party, nor candidate nor structure.

Thus, once again, the opposition surpasses the leadership, which limits it to continue in that role, opposition, and not reach the government through democratic means.

It is the paradox: there are citizens, but there are no leaders, so there is no movement.

Now there is a lot of people for those fucking leaders and their parties.

NOTE

Today marks the 17th anniversary of publishing this column. Thanks Pancho. He was born on May 22, 1969, in El Heraldo de México.

remnants

1. TESLA.- After a year of negotiations, Tesla’s investment in Mexico, the largest in the country’s history, ten thousand million dollars, was about to collapse due to the rudeness that if it is not where I want, I do not give permission, yesterday it seemed to straighten out. But the deal still has to be closed. Conditioning it in the morning is not the same as face-to-face with Elon Musk who has to announce it tomorrow on his Investors Day. López Obrador would say it today;

We recommend you read:

2. RELAY.- José de Jesús Orozco ends his administration as general lawyer of the UNAM and Hugo Concha takes over. Orozco leaves a seat on the Governing Board that will have to be filled by another lawyer, internal balances. And that’s why they mention Leticia Bonifaz. It will be resolved in the week; and

3. FIRM.- Despite the appeal that the Presidency of the Republic against the ruling of Minister Alberto Pérez Dayán that declared PLAN B inapplicable in the elections in the states of Mexico and Coahuila, on June 4. There is no doubt that the togado will maintain his decision. You just have to read his legal reasoning.

See you tomorrow, but in private.