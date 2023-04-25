In less than 24 hours everything happened. Overnight the opponent Juan Guaidó announced that it was in Colombian territory without clarifying under what figureonly that he would come to talk with international representatives who are attending the conference on Venezuela today.

The Venezuelan government remained silent until the rumor about sending the opponent to the United States gained more force. Apparently, Caracas was confident that its ally Bogotá would follow the path of expelling or withdrawing Guaidó from its territory, just as it happened.

Everyone was talking about Guaidó’s “flight” to Colombia, although they did not dare to make the statements public. Weeks ago, Guaidó himself had denounced that the Maduro government was about to imprison him, so going to Colombia seemed like an escape route.

“Let’s hope they are really safe” was one of the first reactions of María Corina Machado, who despite the differences with the opponent, showed solidarity. “We know what this regime is capable of and when it threatens, it follows through on its threats.”

our solidarity with @jguaidohis wife, his little daughters, relatives and members of his team. No Venezuelan should be pressured to leave their country. Our commitment is with the possibility that all Venezuelans can live in peace in our land.… — Henrique Capriles R. (@hcapriles) April 25, 2023

Popular Will rejects the arbitrary expulsion of the Venezuelan political leader, Juan Guaidó, from Colombian soil, by the government of Gustavo Petro, who with this decision endorses the threats of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro against the leader of our party. – Popular Will (@VoluntadPopular) April 25, 2023

For Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, “what happened is that his own party took away his candidacy and he had to find a way to flee; the party decided that he would not be a candidate, he abandoned his people. That Colombia say you’re not invited means you’re not invited; you’re honoring what was planned”.

Maduro later assured that the United States ambassador to Venezuela, but who resides in Bogotá, James Story, had paid for Guaidó’s trip. “Dreadful character named Jimmy Story, that it has done so much damage to the relationship between the United States and Venezuela and it has done so much damage to Venezuela and to the opposition as well.”

But the opponents in Caracas began to react publicly after learning that Guaidó would be sent to the United States – although the Colombian Foreign Ministry says that the opponent had already bought the plane ticket.

We understand that the plane carrying @jguaido to the USA, a destination where it will be safe. That being the case, I ask @CancilleriaCol What is that “irregular” way he was in @jguaido In colombia? When were the rules for entry via… https://t.co/DdSihdw8M7 — Delsa Solorzano (@delsasolorzano) April 25, 2023

“How does Petro pretend to be a ‘peace articulator’ by expelling a persecuted political leader like Guaidó?” asked primary candidate Delsa Solórzano, who has always accompanied the opponent.

For his part, Henrique Capriles wrote on Twitter: “No Venezuelan should be pressured to leave their country. Our commitment is with the possibility that all Venezuelans can live in peace in our land”.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS