The Venezuelan opposition started this Tuesday (22) the political campaign for the October 22 primaries, which will define the representative who will face the government chavismo in the 2024 presidential elections, with small and discreet acts that served to publicize proposals, make warnings and call for unity against the so-called Bolivarian revolution.

With two months left for the primary elections, seven of the 13 candidates took the opportunity to answer questions from journalists, walk with supporters and present plans for the country, in case they get the opportunity to run for the opposition coalition and win the election in 2024, whose date has not yet been defined.

The National Primary Commission (CNP), which organizes the process under the command of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), asked candidates to promote their ideas with respect, rejecting the “intimidating or violent actions” that affected some candidates, who for their accuse the Nicolás Maduro regime of being responsible for the events.

Obstacles in sight

Those who want to assume the anti-Chavista leadership know that they will face obstacles in this race, and therefore see the need to be “prepared and organized” to face the “targeted violence” and the challenges that arise, as pre-candidate Henrique Capriles said.

“The more obstacles, the more they want to make it difficult, the greater the participation,” said the politician, who opted to start the campaign with a press conference in Caracas.

Also in a meeting with journalists, former governor Andrés Velásquez went further, recalling that the primaries “continue to be pursued” by “the possibility that the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) issues a contrary decision”, as he has already admitted for analysis a request for suspension of the electoral race.

“I want to reiterate my appeal to the Venezuelan people. We ask for your support, we want you to help us,” said Velásquez, who sees the October elections as an opportunity for political change to end chavismo, which has been in power since 1999.

proposal day

Velásquez took advantage of the day to reiterate proposals such as the reduction of the presidential term from six to four years, the “definitive” elimination of reelection, the holding of a second round of presidential elections, the release of “all political prisoners” and a “war against corruption”.

Former congressman Roberto Enriquez presented his government program, which includes more radical plans, such as the closure of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) to “put an end” to the devaluation of the local currency and the country’s inflation, the highest in the world.

The Social-Christian candidate also declared an “open struggle” against gender ideology and the decriminalization of abortion.

Incentive to vote

Former deputy Carlos Prosperi led an act with activists and called on Venezuelans to vote en masse not only in October, but also in 2024, despite doubts about the new leadership of the National Electoral Council (CNE), which is still awaiting appointment.

“They will not receive from us speeches that encourage non-participation”, said the social democrat, after calling on Venezuelans not to lose their desire to vote, regardless of the new leadership of the CNE, which should be announced this week by Parliament, with a large government majority.

For her part, former congresswoman Freddy Superlano participated in a demonstration in Caracas, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, and former congresswoman María Corina Machado — the favorite for that race, according to several opinion polls — preferred to publish a message on the social networks.

“The final stretch for the primaries is starting and all Venezuelans have the immense challenge of voting and winning with a landslide victory”, said the candidate, 55 years old, after acknowledging that there will be obstacles, which is why she considered it necessary to increase the organization to “defeat tyranny” and “go all the way,” as its campaign slogan puts it.

political persecution

Since the beginning of the electoral race, opponents of the dictator Nicolás Maduro have denounced repressive actions against their campaigns across the country.

On August 7, the favorite pre-candidate for the primaries, María Corina Machado, stated that the regime uses the country’s Armed Forces for “political persecution” of candidates who travel in search of votes for the internal elections.

Last Monday (21), Maduro announced the return of activities of paramilitary groups known as Cuadrillas de Paz (Peace Squadrons), with a speech in defense of the country against “fascism” and coup attempts.

International organizations accuse the groups of being instruments of the regime to attack the opposition through intimidation and violence, repressing protests and political demonstrations against the Madurista government. (With information from the EFE Agency)