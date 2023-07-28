The opposition to the dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela ruled out this Friday (28) the postponement or cancellation of the primaries to choose the candidate who will face Chavismo in the 2024 presidential election.

The primaries, scheduled for October 22, are threatened by a series of problems, such as the resignation this week of María Carolina Uzcátegui, vice president of the commission that organizes the process, and attempts by Maduro to sabotage the 2024 election.

“We decided to go all the way, as some candidates say, but democratically, constitutionally, through voting. We are not going to give up on that,” declared the secretary general of the united opposition front, Omar Barboza, at a press conference in Caracas. “The primaries are the way, we must not let ourselves be scared or intimidated by those who want to make us leave the democratic road.”

Uzcátegui resigned on Wednesday (26), citing a lack of “technical and logistical” conditions for the primaries and lack of transparency in relation to voters living abroad.

“We were very honest with Venezuelans abroad, we never told them that their registration guaranteed their participation in the definitive elections

[as presidenciais de 2024]”, said Barboza this Friday.

“It is possible that there are flaws, but the solution for the existence of these flaws is not to withdraw from the fight. We trust the technical team, who told us yesterday to keep working. We established between 2,500 and 3,500 polling centers,” he added, citing that Chavismo’s “provocations” aim to lead the opposition to the “path of abstention and violence” – which he ruled out.

In June, historian Rafael Arráiz Lucca, then an alternate member of the primary commission, was the first member of the body to resign, after the opposition announced that it would carry out the process of choosing its presidential candidate even without technical support from the National Council. Elections (CNE).

Starting with the deans linked to the government, all five members of the CNE, the body that organizes and oversees elections in Venezuela, resigned their seats last month. The opinion among analysts is that it was a Chavista maneuver to discourage the electorate and appoint an even more pro-government council. The process of defining the new members of the CNE is still in progress.

Also last month, the Comptroller General of Venezuela announced the ineligibility of some opposition pre-candidates, such as former deputy María Corina Machado, one of the favorites in the opposition primaries.