Turkey's largest city, Istanbul, will be led by the Republican People's Party, in opposition to the current president, Recep Tayyp Erdogan. With around 90% of the votes counted, the current mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, declared himself the winner, with an advantage of 50% against 40% for Murat Kurum, from the Justice and Development Party, Erdogan's party.

In Ankara, the country's capital, the current mayor, Mansur Yavas, also opposed to the president, counted 58.8% of the votes against 33% for Turgut Altinok, with 70% of the ballots counted. The opposition leadership is also repeated in the third largest Turkish city, Izmir, where the oppositionist, Cemil Tugay, also leads.

Erdogan has been at the helm of Turkey for more than 20 years and has dedicated a lot to elections in the country's big cities. He held four rallies a day in Istanbul and stated that the election would mark the beginning of a new era for the country.

Dead and injured

However, according to news from the state agency, Anadolu, voting ended at 11 am Brasília, after violent acts in several regions of the country.

Groups clashed with guns, sticks and stones, killing one person and injuring 11 others, in southeastern Turkey. In another tragic event, a candidate was killed and four people were injured.

In Sanliurfa, also in southeastern Turkey, 16 people were injured in a clash. In the west of the country, in Afyonkarahisar, another person was stabbed.