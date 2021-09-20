Senators from the National Action Party (PAN) reported on Monday (20) that the federal and Mexico City governments had hired 585 Cuban doctors who did not have a university degree to treat patients with Covid-19 in Mexico.

On his official Twitter, Julen Rementería, coordinator of the PAN in the Mexican Senate, revealed several documents he obtained from official sources that mention that these doctors, hired to help fight the pandemic, did not have a title that would prove their experience in the area.

Rementería announced that it asked six public agencies, through requests for information, for data that would allow knowing the professional capacity of Cuban doctors hired by Mexico to face the battle against Covid-19 in 2020. According to the data presented, both the government The federal government and the capital spent just over 255.87 million pesos (about US$ 12.7 million) in hiring specialists.

Based on the documents, the Secretariat of Welfare, through a collaboration agreement, transferred more than 135 million pesos (US$6.74 million) to the federal government on April 21, 2020 to help with the crisis. Just three days later, on April 23, Mexico City’s head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, signed two biannual agreements with the Cuban government of dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, totaling more than 255.87 million pesos (US$ 12.69 million).

Rementería said that, in this agreement, the Cuban Ministry of Health had committed to “ensure that the personnel sent to Mexico have full capacity and experience”. However, he explained that when he requested information about the contracted doctors, institutions such as the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (Issste) were unable to provide data, which led him to conclude that the health professionals were “false”.

He also denounced that the National Commission for Medical Arbitration (Conamed) allowed “foreigners without a medical degree to officially exercise health functions in Mexico”, and accused the National Institute of Migration (INM) of letting 585 people in “without knowing who they are or why that are coming”. Rementería said that this investigation “proves” that a “fraud” of hundreds of millions of pesos was orchestrated against the public coffers.

In addition, he asked the health authorities to provide the documents of patients who were treated by these “false doctors” and find out how many Mexicans died “because of this fraud”, in order to compensate the affected families and bring those responsible to justice.

In April 2020, Mexico’s Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer signed an agreement that authorized local governments to “hire overseas-trained health professionals” for the duration of the pandemic. The decision generated controversy in the country, due to the cost of medical services and the activities they would perform. In December of the same year, Sheinbaum announced that 500 Cuban doctors had arrived in Mexico City to help with the pandemic in the Mexican capital, which at the time was at the height of the second wave of infections.