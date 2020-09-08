The Belarusian opposition politician can nonetheless not be discovered. President Lukashenko rejects talks with the Coordination Council.

KIEV taz | After the disappearance of the Belarusian opposition chief Maria Kolesnikova on Monday morning, there at the moment are the primary, albeit contradicting, indicators of life from the politician.

In response to the press spokesman for the Belarusian border safety authorities, Anton Bychkowskij, Kolesnikova had tried to cross the Belarusian-Ukrainian border along with two different board members of the Coordinating Council of the opposition, Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenko.

Belarusian media loyal to the federal government reported that the three had tried a breakthrough close to the village of Alexandrovka. On the similar time, Krawzow and Rodnenko pushed Maria Kolesnikowa out of the automobile. Because of this, Kravtsov and Rodnenko arrived in Ukraine, however Kolesnikova stayed in Belarus, the place she was instantly arrested. In response to the information company tut.by Russian journalists, President Lukashenko mentioned that Maria Kolesnikova needed to flee to her sister in Ukraine.

Alternatively, a totally completely different model of the occasions comes from the Ukrainian aspect. The allegedly voluntary departure of Kravtsov and Rodnenko was a “violent deportation with the purpose of discrediting the opposition,” mentioned Ukrainian Deputy Inside Minister Anton Gerashchenko on his Fb web page.

She needed to remain

This, in keeping with Gerashchenko, was staged to painting the opposition leaders as individuals who left a whole bunch of 1000’s of protesters to their destiny solely to have the ability to retreat to the quiet Ukraine. Trying to deport Kolesnikova too failed as a result of “the courageous lady” knew the way to stop deportation, in keeping with Gerashchenko.

In response to Interfax-Ukraine, Kolesnikova prevented an involuntary border crossing by destroying her passport. Your companion informed the information company afp alleged that she resisted being expelled from Belarus. Kolesnikova’s father can also be firmly satisfied that she was compelled to journey to the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. “Maria saved saying: ‘Dad, no matter occurs, I will keep in Belarus'”, quoted tut.by Alexander Kolesnikow.

He had filed a lacking individual report on the day of the kidnapping. He nonetheless has no contact along with his daughter, he mentioned on Tuesday lunchtime. Maxim Snak, additionally a member of the Coordinating Council like Kolesnikova, mentioned that Kolesnikova had all the time insisted on staying within the nation regardless of all the risks.

There’s additionally criticism of the Coordination Council, which many discover too delicate and Russia-friendly

In the meantime, President Lukashenko mentioned he noticed no want to speak to the Coordination Council. “Every little thing they suggest is a catastrophe for Belarus and the Belarusian individuals. They need to reduce ties with Russia […], destroy our industrial firms and make the employees unemployed ”, quoted tut.by the president.

On the similar time, Lukashenko additionally acknowledged that he might effectively think about early new elections in the event that they had been preceded by a constitutional reform, reviews the Echo Moscow broadcaster.

The protests in opposition to Lukashenko continued on the thirtieth day after election Sunday on August ninth. Within the evenings, individuals with white, purple and white flags gathered in lots of locations to show in opposition to President Lukashenko, for brand spanking new elections and the discharge of all political prisoners. At many universities, the scholars got here to the lectures in white or purple clothes, and had themselves photographed within the lecture corridor with the white, purple and white flags of the opposition. In Grodno, college students gathered within the lobby, switched on the flashlight operate of their cellphones and sang Belarusian songs.

Extra arrests

However the repression continues. Over 600 protesters had been arrested on Sunday alone – principally solely briefly. The environmentalist Irina Suchij was arrested on Sunday. She has been within the infamous Okrestina remand jail since then.

However there may be additionally criticism of the Coordination Council, which many discover too delicate, too Russia-friendly and uncoordinated.

Dmitrij Bondarenko from the pro-Western European Belarus informed charter97.org that his group didn’t count on something from the Coordination Council. Somewhat, he suspects that the institution of the coordination council was agreed with the authorities with the intention to allow Svetlana Tichanovskaya to go away safely. Normally, in keeping with Bondarenko, Tichanovskaya is just not an opposition occasion, she is a questionable determine who shouldn’t have been made boss.

Nobody from the council’s presidium was in custody, nobody was an actual opposition member, in keeping with Bondarenko. Many of the council members have to this point served the regime loyally. Tichanovskaya is just not an opposition chief. At greatest, her position is corresponding to that of the English queen, and she or he is just not an actual disaster supervisor. The actual work can be finished by others.

Now, in keeping with Bondarenko, extra decisive habits is required. The truth that the police brutality has decreased is because of the truth that the militia has simply skilled what resistance means in working-class neighborhoods. “All of a sudden the militia officers understood that they might not solely strike, however that they might additionally hit it in the event that they violated the regulation.”