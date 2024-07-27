An AtlasIntel survey released on Friday (July 26, 2024) indicates that Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center), has 51.9% of voting intentions in the Venezuelan elections, scheduled for Sunday (July 28). He represents the coalition formed by 11 center-left and center-right parties, in opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), who appears in 2nd place in the dispute, with 44.2% of the votes.

A total of 2,576 people were interviewed from July 19 to 21, chosen through random digital recruitment. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points. The confidence level is 95%. Here is the full of the survey, in Spanish (PDF – 8 MB).

Read the full scenario:

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia – 51.9%;

– 51.9%; Nicolas Maduro – 44.2%;

– 44.2%; Benjamin Rausseo – 0.6%;

– 0.6%; Antonio Ecarri Angola – 0.5%;

– 0.5%; other candidate – 1.2%;

blank/null – 0.2%;

don’t know – 1.4%.

When considering only valid votes, the scenario is as follows:

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia – 52.7%;

– 52.7%; Nicolas Maduro – 44.9%;

– 44.9%; Benjamin Rausseo – 0.6%;

– 0.6%; Antonio Ecarri Angola – 0.5%;

– 0.5%; other candidate – 1.2%.

When asked why they are more likely to vote, respondents responded:

to remove the PSUV (Maduro’s party) from power – 49.9%;

to ensure that the PSUV remains in power – 42.5%;

none of the above – 7.7%.

For 48.4% of those interviewed, Maduro is not “usurping the office of president of Venezuela” compared to 43.6% who said yes. Another 8% did not know how to respond.

More than half (53.9%) of those interviewed said they trust that the election results will be transparent. 32.2% said they do not trust electoral transparency and 13.4% chose the “I don’t know” option.

“Since we do not expect these elections to be free and fair, this is a rare occasion where our accuracy is not a primary objective for publishing this survey.”, he wrote at X the CEO of AtlasIntel, Andrei Roman.

“There are many reasons why this election cannot be considered free and fair. One of them is that the millions of Venezuelans who were forced to leave their country due to impoverishment and tyranny were deprived of having a say in the future of their country.”, he continued, adding that, “unfortunately”, the level of support for Maduro “It’s not as low as it might seem from the outside” among the Venezuelans who remained in the country.

Roman cited the dependence of a large part of the population on social support provided by the government. “Venezuela has increasingly used this system as a tool of social control. This will inevitably have an impact on the outcome [eleitoral]”, he declared.

He highlighted that the survey released on Friday (26.Jul) reveals that Maduro “depends on poor, less educated and older voters to legitimize its regime”. In contrast, younger voters and “with education and skills” leave the country. With that, “internal resistance decreases after each election”.

According to Roman, “every vote counts” in the elections on Sunday (28.Jul). “The greater the show of force the opposition can make, the more it will hurt Maduro’s chances of holding onto power in the long term, even if he is ultimately declared the winner.”, he declared.

GOVERNMENT EVALUATION

More than half (53.6%) of those interviewed said they disapproved of the way Maduro was leading Venezuela. 44.1% said they approved and 2.3% did not know how to respond.

When asked how they evaluated the Maduro government, the interviewees said:

bad/very bad – 51.8%;

excellent/good – 35%;

regular – 12.1%;

don’t know – 1.1%.

ESSEQUIBO

The survey provides the opinion of respondents on the annexation of Essequibo. Maduro announced in December 2023 that Venezuelan voters had voted in favor of measures that could lead to the annexation of 74% of Guyana’s territory. According to the country’s electoral authority, more than 95% of people approved the 5 questions in the referendum for the creation of the State of Essequibo.

In April, the Venezuelan president signed into law the Organic Law for the Defense of Esequibo (Organic Law for the Defence of Essequibo, in Portuguese). The measure has 39 articles that establish the State of Essequiba Guiana, regulate its functioning and establish rules for the defence of the territory.

For 73.8% of those interviewed, Venezuela has the right to annex the territory. Another 12.4% responded that the country could not have carried out the annexation and 13.8% said they did not know.

NICOLÁS MADURO

The president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, 61, leads an autocratic regime with no guarantees of fundamental freedoms. For example, he keeps people imprisoned for what he considers “political crimes”.

There are also restrictions described in reports from the OAS (Organization of American States), on the “illegitimate appointment” of the National Electoral Council by an illegitimate National Assembly, and of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights – October 2022in November 2022 it’s from March 2023.