Opposition Halla-aho demands clearer leadership from government in coronary crisis, Orpo criticizes restaurant restrictions – How the opposition would deal with a worsening epidemic

Restrictions on restaurants and communication of coronavirus action are being criticized by opposition parties.

Coronavirus situation is deteriorating rapidly again in Finland, and the government has said new recommendations to the regions to manage the situation. The amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, which was presented to opposition parties on Wednesday, is also being finalized.

In recent days, the opposition has challenged the government line in particular with regard to mask recommendations. How would it currently work to combat the coronavirus more broadly?

HS asked the chairmen of the opposition parties.

Basic Finns would like leadership responsibilities more clearly to the government

The chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-ahon considers that the starting point must now be to live with the coronavirus for a long time. In order for everyday life to go more or less normally, restrictive measures cannot be very radical.

“This is what people are caught up to now, because the disease is transmitted from person to person. The situation in Finland is relatively good, and it would be desirable for it to remain so. ”

The amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act on the government’s table is basically considered good by the people of Basic Finland. The aim of the amendment is to introduce measures to combat the epidemic more widely, without declaring exceptional circumstances and resorting to the stand-by law, as was done in the spring.

“It’s good to update the legislation because the existing legislation in the spring was clearly not what this situation would require. Now there is no need to go to national restrictions when there is no need, ”Halla-aho says.

As a critique he points out, above all, that the government should have a clearer leadership role in managing the disease situation.

“Leadership should be with the government, and I strongly doubt that this is intended to shift decision-making down so that there is no need to take responsibility for any mistakes that may be made. I think this is bad management, ”Halla-aho says.

Under the Communicable Diseases Act, jurisdiction is largely in the regions, but the government can make recommendations on how to proceed.

Halla-aho does not take a direct position on how government leadership should be implemented. Under the Standby Act, management and communication were centralized for the government in the spring. Halla-aho does not directly oppose recourse to the emergency law either.

“Maybe it shouldn’t be seen as a symbolic issue. It is also a side of the matter that if powers are transferred from the stand-by law to the normative law, then it is not a good solution either, because those measures are in the stand-by law precisely because they are intended to be exceptional. ”

Alone as a matter of current epidemic control, Halla-aho highlights, for example, the restrictions on restaurants. From Halla-aho, the restrictions should be individualized because the restaurants are very different in type.

Under the regulation, which came into force at the beginning of October, all restaurants will have to close their doors at 1 a.m. nationwide and at 7 p.m. in areas in the acceleration phase.

“That early opening hours may not bring much benefit in relation to the disadvantage it causes to restaurant entrepreneurs,” Halla-aho says.

Basic Finns recently threw up the idea that there should be no bar restrictions on bars at all. The idea was that the queue would always be formed before closing, for example, on the counter and then on the hangers.

Parliament is currently considering a government proposal to continue the temporary amendments to the Infectious Diseases Act concerning restaurants.

There may be further changes to the government ‘s proposal, as the constitutional committee criticized the motion on Thursday. According to the committee, the bill does not take sufficient account of the differences between regions and restaurants.

The Coalition Party’s Orpo would regulate restaurants more flexibly

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo says that with the coronavirus now in the accelerating phase, restrictive measures need to be tightened. Still, actions need to be appropriate and properly dimensioned. There should be more flexibility both regionally and sectorally, he says.

“Now the problem has been that too schematic solutions have been made. It has gone a bit according to its worst disease situation and defined restrictions according to it. At the same time, huge damage has been done: jobs are being lost, bankruptcies are coming and life is being made more difficult. ”

Like the basic Finns, the Coalition Party criticizes, for example, current restaurant restrictions.

“It’s completely insane that restaurants are now treated all in the same package. It’s a whole different thing to be a food restaurant or a lunch restaurant than a nightclub. ”

According to the Coalition Party, entrepreneurs could be more widely trusted in lower-risk restaurant operations or events, for example.

“For example, a restaurant could be open if it is possible to take care of safety gaps and health security. I am quite sure that the restaurant owners and event organizers would go to compete with the fact that they would handle safely its own service. This seems to me to be sidelined in this government thinking all the time. ”

With regard to other actions, Orpo criticizes travel restrictions, for example.

“Currently, Finland has stricter travel restrictions than other European countries. We should have a similar operating environment for Finnair as for other European airlines, so that it does not lose its competitive position, ”he says.

Orpo is also concerned about the situation of tourism entrepreneurs in Lapland. He should still look for ways to make tourism safe. One such model for him could be that tourists would be required to have only one test in the country of origin and a rapid test in Finland, instead of those coming from countries with higher incidence being required not only to be tested but also to be quarantined.

Orpo also highlights the subsidies for entrepreneurs created because of the corona. From now on, they should be thought of more consumer-oriented than before. The Coalition Party would consider, for example, extending the household deduction to home-ordered food, reducing VAT on restaurant products or reducing employer contributions.

“If we used consumer orientation in our support, we would at the same time allow people to consume and use services. Now we only give money to a service provider whose company is closed. ”

Christian Democrat Sari Essayah calls for better communication

Christian Democrats chairman Sari Essayah says it is currently concerned, for example, about how fragmented communication is about the coronavirus and the various actions.

“I’m a little afraid that this ever-increasing number of messages as the epidemic accelerates can be difficult for the citizen.”

Communication of restrictions and recommendations has become decentralized with the abandonment of the Emergency Preparedness Act, and the primary responsibility for taking restrictive measures has shifted from the government to the regions. According to Essayah, better coordination of regional action should be taken.

“But should that fist be set up, though?” he asks with reference to the spring debate with the president Sauli Niinistö proposed a kind of crisis group for corona measures.

“I’m afraid that regional expertise, if it doesn’t have some kind of backrest, gets too tough decisions with this legislation.”

Essayah would like an officially coordinated coordination group with ministry officials as well as THL experts and STM actors.

Already in the spring, after a fist discussion, the government said it would expand its coordination and set up for this purpose, inter alia, a new operations center.

In the end, the primary concern in preventing the spread of the coronavirus is the action of the citizens.

“Everyone is now trying to delineate and consider each other for their own behavior. However, that is the number one starting point when it comes to this type of epidemic. ”