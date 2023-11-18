Protest in Santa Cruz loses Luis Fernando Camacho’s freedom, in March this year | Photo: EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón

The governor of the Bolivian department of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, who has been in prison since the end of last year, is the target of a new investigation, this time for alleged arms trafficking.

A search and seizure order was carried out this week at a property in the municipality of San Javier belonging to Camacho, a member of the opposition to leftist president Luis Arce.

According to information from the newspaper El Deber, the Special Force to Combat Crime (Felcc) also searched the properties of former Secretary of Economic Development Luis Fernando Menacho, in the same city.

Two compressed air pistols and two hunting rifles were found in Menacho’s house. Nothing was found at Camacho’s property.

The governor’s lawyer, Martín Camacho, told El Deber that the process “borders on the ridiculous.”

“We have already reported it for more than two months and we knew about the existence of this setup. We were informed, by several sources, that they intend to link the governor to some type of criminal organization or arms trafficking, and that other people were linked”, said the lawyer.

Luis Fernando Camacho, who was once a presidential candidate, was detained at the end of 2022 due to accusations of “state terrorism”, related to the resignation of former president Evo Morales (2006–2019), when fraud was found in the election in which the coca leader won another term, in 2019.

The Bolivian left is persecuting the opposition under the argument that this episode constituted a coup d’état.