By Lisandra Paraguassu and Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Two opposition parties, Rede Sustentabilidade and PDT, have already filed lawsuits in the Federal Supreme Court against the pardon granted by President Jair Bolsonaro to deputy Daniel Silveira, sentenced by the court to 8 years and 9 months in prison.

Both parties used an Allegation of Noncompliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF), in which they allege the misuse of the purpose of the use of presidential pardon, in addition to the violation of the principles of impersonality and morality. The parties claim that the grace granted to Silveira is not in the public interest, but in the president’s personal interest in protecting an ally.

“The President of the Republic cannot take unconstitutional measures at his pleasure, under the sole pretext of satisfying his personal desires to make undue nods to his electoral bases. Otherwise, it would be better to immediately recognize the return to a tyrannical State, in which the will that prevails is that of its commander, with no fundamental rights opposing the authoritarian pretensions of the ruler”, says the action of the Network.

The ADPF filed by the PDT points out that “the President of the Republic made use of a constitutional instrument to benefit a close person only for not agreeing with the position expressed by the Federal Supreme Court, which is configured as a ploy to not comply with a judicial decision” .

In addition, the parties emphasize that the decree must be declared void because the grace was granted without Silveira’s conviction having become final. The deputy still has the right to appeal in the STF itself.

Daniel Silveira was convicted on Wednesday by 10 votes to 1 in the Court’s plenary for attacks and threats to the STF and its ministers. The deputy was arrested, but released. After failing to comply with the Court’s determination not to contact others investigated in the same process, it was determined that he should start using an electronic anklet.

PATH OF THE SUPREME

The two actions should have their rapporteurs known later this afternoon. According to a source from the STF, only then will it be possible to know which path the case will take in court.

In theory, there are those in the court who consider it appropriate to review the pardon granted by the president to Daniel Silveira. But it is possible that the court will not review the act so as not to expand the clashes with Bolsonaro, said the source.

Silveira will not be able to with the pardon, however, recalled the source, change the effects of ineligibility, even if the parliamentarian has escaped the prison sentence.

A second Supreme Court source said that Silveira’s case could be compared to the situation when then-President Dilma Rousseff decided to appoint former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Civil House – an act that was reviewed by the Supreme amid the advance of the Lava Jato investigations.

Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) also informed, on his social networks, that he filed a lawsuit with the STF, in addition to a draft legislative decree (PDL) to stop the presidential decree, as did the PSOL.

In the PSOL PDL, the party also alleges deviation from purpose and affronts the principles of morality and impersonality.

“It is observed that the decree that is intended to stop went far beyond the regulatory power granted to the Executive Power, being absolutely incompatible with the guiding principles of the Federal Constitution of 1988”, says the text.

However, in a note on Sunday night, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that the pardon given by the president cannot be stopped by a PDL, since it is among the prerogatives of the chief executive to grant thanks or pardons.

But he stressed that Parliament may propose changes to improve the legislation.

“It is also not possible for Parliament to suspend the presidential decree, which is only allowed in relation to normative acts that exceed the power to regulate or legislate by delegation. But, after this unusual precedent, the Legislature will be able to evaluate and propose constitutional and legal improvements for such penal institutes, even so that impunity is not promoted”, said the senator.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina MarcelloEdited by Eduardo Simões and Alexandre Caverni)

