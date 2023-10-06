According to the president of the FPA, Pedro Lupion, and that of the FPE, Joaquim Passarinho, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, will open

A group of deputies opposing the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is organizing a movement to bring administrative reform back to the agenda. They are the same deputies who obstructed the agenda last week in protest against the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

They say that the movement seeks to bring 2 themes to the current management and which, according to them, are not present. Are they:

cutting expenses;

public service qualification.

“We are going to hold a mega seminar at the Chamber on the 1st [de novembro]. The opening will be by Arthur Lira (PP-AL) [presidente da Câmara]. The theme will be how to improve public service. The word that guides us is meritocracy“, said Joaquim Passarinho (PL-PA), president of FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front).

According to the president of the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front), Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), the idea is to involve the Three Powers in the reform. “Reform is for everyone. Super salaries are mainly in the Judiciary, but also in the Legislative and Executive“, he said.

PEC 32, sent by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for reform, must be put aside. According to deputies, the idea is to create a possible reform. And the image linked to the former president could make the movement unfeasible.

obstruction

Last week, a group of 17 parliamentary fronts obstructed the agenda. The group spoke of “skills invasion” for the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in the votes on the time frame and the decriminalization of drugs and abortion. The bench defends the approval of the time frame thesis in Congress.

The project was approved at the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) on September 27th. In addition to this project, the ruralist front listed other proposals as prioritiesamong them, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 132 of 2015which allows compensation for owners of areas declared as indigenous lands and approved as of October 5, 2013.

On September 26, the president of FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front), deputy Pedro Lupion (PP-PR), spoke with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), on the processing of this PEC. According to Lupion, Lira committed to installing a special commission to analyze the proposal in the coming days.

“The constant invasion of powers, or the usurpation of powers, by the Judiciary must stop. Popular representation is up to us, parliamentarians legitimately elected by universal suffrage”, said Lupion in an interview with journalists at the Chamber. According to him, the current moment is “enough”.

The obstruction movement is led by the FPA, but has the support of other thematic fronts, including evangelical, Catholic and public security, in addition to the PL and Novo benches.

“The Chamber will stop. The Senate will stop. Nothing else will be voted on until our prerogatives are respected”, declared the leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ).

As shown by the Power360the STF’s decision on the time frame, in addition to irritating ruralists in Congress, once and for all aroused the Legislature’s desire to respond to the Judiciary.