In note (PDF – 83 kB), the senator and former vice-president of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, reiterated that the PEC is a “reaction” of congressmen opposing the Supreme Court’s judgment. According to him, the objective of the proposal is “bring clarity and legal certainty” for the process of demarcating indigenous lands in the country.

TENSION BETWEEN SENATE AND STF

Issues analyzed by the STF in recent weeks, such as the decriminalization of drugs, the time frame and now the decriminalization of abortion, have caused tension between the Judiciary and Legislative Powers.

The Supreme Court judgment on the decriminalization of drug possession has also drawn criticism from senators in recent weeks. The reading, mainly by opposition congressmen, is that the Court would be invading the prerogatives of the Legislature.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has shown some discomfort with the recent actions of the STF. According to the Power360, Pacheco would be more impatient after the Court’s decisions on the nursing floor, implemented by decision of Congress, and with the participation of minister Roberto Barroso in the UNE (National Union of Students) event. The wear and tear would have started with the case.

WHAT IS THE TIME MARK

The thesis of the so-called time frame, defended by landowners, establishes that indigenous people would only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution, or that were under legal dispute at that time.

In 2009, when judging the Raposa Serra do Sol case, a territory located in Roraima, the STF decided that the indigenous people had the right to the land in dispute, as they lived on it on the date the Constitution was promulgated.

From then on, the validity of the opposite began to be discussed: whether or not indigenous people could also claim lands that were not occupied on the date of promulgation.

In the Supreme Court, the The trial, which began in 2021, ended on Thursday (September 21) with the vote of Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber, president of the Court. Everyone voted against the time frame. Here is the result of the trial:

9 votes against to the time frame: Edson Fachin (rapporteur), Alexandre de Moraes, Cristiano Zanin, Roberto Barroso, Dias Toffoli, Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia, Gilmar Mendes and Rosa Weber (president);

2 in favor: Nunes Marques and André Mendonça.

Watch Poder Explain and understand what the time frame is (6min14s):