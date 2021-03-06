The deputies of Together for Change, Waldo Wolff and Ricardo Buryaile, and the former Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, travel to Formosa tomorrow to demand that Governor Gildo Insfrán stop the repression against protests for the return to phase one of isolation by Covid 19.

On his Twitter account, Bullrich said that we are going to travel to Formosa “to accompany the claim of the people of Formosa who want to work. They have been locked up for a year. Insfrán is the model of tyrant endorsed by the President. We are going to support them. in this fight for Human Rights and work“.

For his part, Buryaile, who is a national deputy for the UCR of Formosa, said that he came to the Federal Capital for the legislative assembly on Monday and I am going to Formosa tomorrow with Patricia Bullrich and Waldo Wolff. He specified that “The government of Insfrán must be called to calm and not to violence because later it regrets that.”

“You have to lower the decibels. Formosa is not the model for Argentina because I am sure that the PC is in love with the Formosa model“He added in statements to the program Dato sobre Dato on radio Milenium.

“It is a difficult situation with people desperate to work . Formosa is a province that of the 12 months of pandemic has been the hardest in what is quarantine. There are sectors that are severely punished such as gastronomy, hotels, bars, things related to culture, dance workshops, gymnastics … “, he added.

The repression provoked “more than 100 detainees, including a journalist, many young minors. Even this morning they were releasing detainees with a cover of incitement to commit crimes. People did not go to commit crimes, they went to protest, “he explained.

He said that a repression like this was never seen “in Formosa because the people never cheered up and I don’t know if the police are qualified to face a protest like yesterday, I can attest to peaceful people, there are always 10 or 15 exalted, but yesterday there are people who have eleven rubber bullets in the body, a councilor with a broken arm … “

He explained that “people she is out of control due to lack of work. The government is not backing down. The demonstrations will probably continue because people want to work “after a year of isolation.

“They have led to the absurdity of disobedience for wanting to work. It is a complicated situation because we do not know how the people or the police are going to react. We are going to accompany them to try to contribute from pacification, sanity and rationality,” he said. former Secretary of Agriculture of the Nation.

He affirmed that “what of the Secretary of Human Rights Horacio Pietragalla it’s embarrassing and denying their own history because whoever endorses what they endorsed yesterday and does not condemn what they are saying is that if the repression belongs to a friend it does not matter. “

On the other hand, the city of Clorinda of 85 thousand inhabitants “takes 190 dayss without its people being able to go out to other nearby towns. In Clorinda there are no tomographs, “he said.