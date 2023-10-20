A group of at least 69 Brazilian federal deputies opposing the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) signed a public letter in support of candidate Javier Milei in Argentina’s presidential elections. The congressmen expressed their rejection of the “attempted interference” by the PT government in the Argentine electoral dispute.

The opposition accuses the Brazilian government of forcibly including Argentina in the BRICS economic bloc and of entering into financial operations with the Argentine government, including a US$600 million agreement and a US$1 billion loan. Deputies see these actions as interference by the Brazilian government in Argentine elections.

For the opposition, Javier Milei represents “hope for change and renewal for the Argentine people and for Latin America”, says the letter signed this Thursday (19). Milei is seen by deputies as a defender of policies that include the reduction of the State, the promotion of economic freedom, the defense of private property and the free market.

Deputies believe that the proposals are the key to overcoming the recession and economic crisis that have plagued Argentina for years.

On the other hand, Milei’s proposals for the country’s presidency are considered heterodox by economists, such as the use of the dollar and the extinction of the peso, the end of the Central Bank and the exit from Mercosur – a point considered delicate and worrying by the Brazilian government.

The deputies’ letter also highlights Milei’s importance in confronting the “welfare and paternalistic policies” employed in Argentina. “Her victory represents hope for change and renewal for the Argentine people and for Latin America, which calls for more freedom and less oppression”, write the parliamentarians.

The presidential elections in Argentina take place at a time of serious economic, political and moral crisis, with inflation already exceeding 130% in 12 months and a clear meltdown of the peso. Brazilian deputies argue that this crisis is the result of welfare policies that did not promote sustainable development and citizen autonomy.

Among the deputies signing the letter are Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Rodrigo Valadares (União-SE), who are traveling to Argentina this weekend to follow the first round of the presidential election.

The demonstration of support for Javier Milei’s candidacy was signed by deputies from different parties opposing the Brazilian government, in a gesture that highlights the importance of the elections in Argentina for the Latin American region.

See the full letter to Javier Milei below:

On October 22, 2023, the Presidential Elections will be held in the Republic of Argentina. Our neighboring country is currently going through its biggest economic, political and moral crisis in its history, a situation caused by the welfare public policies employed for years in the country, as they did not promote sustainable development, productive inclusion and the autonomy of citizens. On the contrary, they generated dependence, clientelism and corruption, compromising the quality of public services, the efficiency of the State and democracy.

We strongly repudiate the attempted interference by the Brazilian Government in the Argentine election, through the forced inclusion of Argentina in the BRICS economic bloc, as well as in the recent agreement signed with the current Argentine government where the country will receive US$600 million as a guarantee of Brazilian exports. Furthermore, we repudiate the most recent attempt to interfere by the Federal Government of Brazil in the Argentine elections, through the US$ 1 billion loan granted by the Banco de Fomento da América Latina – CAF, endorsed by the Minister of Planning Simone Tebet.

Considering that the current administration of Alberto Fernandez punishes the Argentine population with the third highest inflation rate on the planet, with the escalation of violence with murders and looting and by maintaining foreign relations with countries that violate democracy and human rights, we, Federal Deputies from the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies we announce our unrestricted support for the election of National Deputy Javier Gerardo Milei for the Presidency of the Argentine Republic.

Javier Gerardo Milei is a defender of issues such as the reduction of the State and the limitation of the public machine, economic freedom, the defense of private property and the free market. His proposals are the best means to end the recession and economic crisis in Argentina, which has suffered from inflation, unemployment, poverty and corruption for decades.

Javier Gerardo Milei has represented for Argentines and the world, especially for Brazil at this moment, the confrontation of threats and attacks from his political opponents, without omitting himself in the face of the Argentine political caste that for years has been employing welfare, paternalistic and anti-government policies. free market in the country. His victory represents hope for change and renewal for the Argentine people and for Latin America, which calls for more freedom and less oppression.