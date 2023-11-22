Cleriston Pereira da Cunha died on Monday (Nov 20) after having a “sudden illness” while sunbathing

Opposition deputies participated on Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) in the wake of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, in Brasília (DF). He he died on Monday (Nov 20), at the age of 46, after having had a “sudden illness” while sunbathing at the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, where he was imprisoned for participating in the extremist acts of January 8th.

Federal deputies were present at the wake Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), Zucco (Republicans-RS) and Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS), in addition to the district deputy Pastor Daniel de Castro (PP).

Bia Kicis published a video of the wake on social media. Watch:

Arriving from Clezão’s wake, where I went to offer my support to the family and friends devastated by the injustice and death that could have been avoided if the medical warnings had been observed. I, @marcelvanhattem, @DepSostenes, @deputadozucco parliamentarians present,… pic.twitter.com/UQ5IWda88m — Bia Kicis (@Biakicis) November 21, 2023

Teams from the firefighters and Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service) were called when Cleriston Pereira da Cunha fell ill on Monday (Nov 20). Rescuers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but he did not survive.

The death was reported by the Criminal Executions Court of the Federal District to the office of the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the arrests of those investigated by 8 de Janeiro and is the rapporteur of the case to which the accused was responding.

The magistrate he requested “detailed explanations” about the defendant’s death, in addition to medical reports on the care provided to Cleriston during his arrest. Here’s the complete of the order (PDF – 124 kB).

Cleriston was arrested red-handed on January 8 by the Federal Senate Police inside the National Congress. He became a defendant on May 17 after the STF accepted the complaint offered by the PGR.

He was accused of the following crimes: