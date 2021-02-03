Deputies of the Civic Coalition presented this Wednesday a formal letter in the National Administration of Social Security (Anses) so that its head, Fernanda Raverta, drive the appeal against the ruling judicial that enabled Vice President Cristina Kirchner to collect two privileged pensions.

“It is our duty to demand that you instruct your attorneys to proceed to the filing of the appealFailure to do so would generate serious and irreparable damage to state assets. Or, rather, that it does not exempt them, expressly or implicitly, from the obligation of appeal that weighs on them “, stated the legislators of the opposition coalition.

The claim bears the signature of Marcela Campagnoli Juan M. López, Mariana Stilman, Lucila Lehmann, Rubén Manzi, Paula Oliveto Lago, Mariana Zuvic, Mónica Frade, Alicia Terada, Carolina Castets, Maximiliano Ferraro, Leonor Martínez Villada, and Héctor Flores.

The deputies of the CC hurried their proposal because, as they argued, This Thursday the deadline for Anses to present the appeal expires against the ruling of judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami, with which it was ordered that the Vice President collect her pension and also that of Néstor Kirchner.

On December 29, that surrogate social security judge granted Cristina Fernández the right to collect two honorary pensions, hers and that of the late former president Néstor Kirchner, plus retroactive interest and without paying income tax, after a long judicial administrative debate. These two pensions are in addition to her current salary as vice president.

“The judge had to decide whether it was right for Cristina Elisabet Fernández to receive the benefit of the Lifetime Monthly Allowance for having exercised the First Magistracy of the Nation and the Lifetime Monthly Allowance as the surviving spouse of Néstor Carlos Kirchner, in accordance with articles 1 and 4 of the Law 24,018; however, he did not do it “, warned the legislators of the CC in the letter they sent to Raverta.

The owner of the Anses, Fernanda Raverta. Photo Guillermo Rodríguez Adami.

They added that “it had to be resolved if both benefits were compatible, that is, if it is applicable, to this particular and unique case so far, the provisions of article 5 of the aforementioned law, according to which the perception of the benefit of the monthly lifetime allowance, assigned by its article 1, is’ incompatible with the enjoyment of any national provincial or municipal retirement, pension, retirement or ex gratia benefit ‘”.

“The simple reading of said rule warns of a single possible interpretation, both benefits are incompatible and maintaining them implies a manifest illegality that generates serious and irreparable damage to the public treasury,” they questioned.

In addition, the references of the CC They referred to the benefit that Cristina Kirchner got for not paying the Income Tax. They reminded Raverta that “the ruling, that the body in charge has the duty to appeal, orders the liquidation and payment of the assignments to the plaintiff without the application of income tax.”

And they warned that if the Anses does not resort to the grounds it uses “at the time of appealing the non-withholding of income tax in each and every one of the lawsuits, in which he is sued” it could be interpreted that “it would act with evident and unjustified arbitrariness”.

