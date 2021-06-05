A group of deputies from Together for Change denounced the lack of $ 1.4 billion that was included in the national budget for university hospitals but was never distributed.

At least that is how the national deputy for the Buenos Aires UCR revealed it, Emiliano Yacobitti, who presented a request for reports for the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, to explain the destination of the funds, which were included as a reinforcement for hospitals in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic.

The initiative was accompanied by legislators Carla Carrizo, Dolores Martínez, Hugo Romero, Josefina Mendoza and Brenda Austin, and calls on the chief of ministers to report on the degree of execution of the items destined for universities as well as their hospitals.

“Today, none of the $ 1.4 billion was distributed that we vote within the National Public Budget as reinforcement for University Hospitals, within Schedule B. For this, we raised a request for reports to the Chief of Staff, “the legislators transmitted.

The question is to determine whether these funds they were under-executed by the Government, at a time when health centers are facing difficulties due to the pandemic.

In this regard, the deputies pointed out that the budget “did not contemplate reinforcements for COVID”, while the university hospitals take charge of “the worst situation of the pandemic.”

They also warned that nothing was executed from a budget item of $ 5.1 billion for universities nationals.

“It is unheard of that there is no strategic vision from the National State about the role played by professionals who are part of the first line of defense in this pandemic in university hospitals,” Yacobitti transmitted.

The deputy pointed out that this delay, of the Chief of Cabinet, “with an annual inflation much higher than that foreseen in the budget, generates a waste of millionaire resources for the university system and puts into crisis the role that university hospitals have been playing in the fight against the pandemic. “

“Prioritizing basic and higher education should be part of a strategic investment that we Argentines do to get out of the economic and social crisis we are experiencing, “concluded the legislator.

