With 72 votes in favour, the proposal of the parties Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), Primero Justicia (PJ) and Acción Democrática (AD) that seeks to eliminate the interim government of Juan Guaidó It was approved this Thursday in the National Assembly, which is still headed by the opposition leader.

(Also read: Juan Guaidó: Venezuelan opposition asks to eliminate the figure of ‘interim government’)

However, the proposal must go to a second discussion to be definitively approved.

According to the parties that promoted the elimination of the interim, what is sought is to create commissions that protect the assets of Venezuela abroadbut without the need for an “interim government”.

Guaidó’s proposal to extend “his mandate” for another year only had 23 votes in favor and nine abstentions, in a virtual session held this Thursday in which it was expected to take steps on the future of what in 2019 was called the presidency in charge and from which today many have separated.

For this Thursday, the session had 104 deputies, elected in 2015 and whose term according to the Constitution ended in 2020 with the election of the new parliament that Chavismo now presides over.

However, These deputies, with Guaidó at the helm and with the support of the United States, “continue in office” until the departure of Nicolás Maduro.

Delete the art. 233 does not generate any certainty, it would only give ground to the dictatorship. Today was the first discussion, we are going to a second one in which we must pay in unity because that is what Venezuela expects. Our effort must be directed towards the reunification of the country. — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) December 22, 2022

The 23 deputies who supported Guaidó described the vote of the 72 as a “parliamentary coup”.

“It cannot be that we intend to maintain an increasingly weakened strategy that does not achieve its objectives. We focus our objectives on defending assets abroad and achieving electoral conditions in unity. The interim government is not the raison d’être of the democratic struggle, but rather it was a necessary instrument to achieve international dialogue,” said Alfonso Marquina, deputy for PJ, on Wednesday.

Now there is a second discussion of the project, which will take place on December 29.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Possible prisoner exchange? US plane lands in Venezuela

Venezuela registered inflation of 21.9% in November, the highest number of the year