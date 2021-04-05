Was presented a new claim for the double pension received by Cristina Kirchner. On this occasion, several opposition deputies insisted on being taken as an intervening party in the file being processed in the jurisdiction of the Social Security, understanding that the ANSES – led by Fernanda Raverta -, far from protecting the interests of the State “it only favored the former president” by granting you a double pension for life.

Legislators Alejandro Cacece, Alfredo Cornejo, Graciela Ocaña, Luis Petri, Jimena Latorre and Dolores Martínez they asked the surrogate judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami to take them back as plaintiffs.

The Court of Appeals of social security will decide the matter. This instance has not yet ruled on whether it is appropriate for Cristina Kirchner to receive a double pension, however, despite not issuing it, the ANSES resolved on March 3 to pay the benefit questioned by the opposition.

In the grounds of the appeal, presented last week, it was noted that ANSES appealed the decision that restored the double pension to the former President “almost half an hour later (at 8:04 am) with a brief appeal. This is unusual for the defendant, who in the rest of the social security lawsuits in which she is defendant exercises her defense in a much more active and effective way, “says the claim to which she agreed. Clarion.

In this regard, they pointed out the same as the social security body, “which appeals all the judgments of first and second instance of all retirees in the country without exception, we could almost say that it has remained on the sidelines since then, as well as He consented to everything established and presented by the alleged victim“, in relation to Cristina Kirchner.

The new fact raised as a “negligence of ANSES”, was the determination of grant the double pension while the judicial process still does not have a resolution by the Chamber of Appeals of Social Security.

On February 4, the ANSES appealed the ruling of the substitute judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami by which the honorary pension was restored to the vice president: this is the aspect on which the Chamber has not yet issued. Days later, on March 3, the ANSES granted Cristina two honorary pensions, one for having been president and the other as heir to former head of state Néstor Kirchner.

Then, and required by law, the vice president resigned to receive the salaries that correspond to her for carrying out her current position. As of this decision, you will stop receiving your salary as of April 1, 2021.

For this reason, the lawyer Silvina Martínez denounced Fernanda Raverta before the federal justice, but the prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan dismissed the claim considering that there was no crime in the decision to restore the double pension in favor of Cristina Kirchner.

However, in the jurisdiction of Social Security, the legislators of Together for Change insist that their participation in the file “was justified from the beginning in this case, since it seems that ANSES is not the defendant but it is part of the defense of the former President “, they indicated in their brief.

In sustaining the accusation, they indicated that ANSES took care of ensuring the interests of the vice president “in this maneuver of granting the unjustified benefit. Now the question is what role does the judge play in this case, since it not only granted everything requested, but also revoked its statements and sentences in favor of the plaintiff at the request of that party, with worrying procedural omissions. This demonstrates that there is no total impartiality in this case“.

They understood that while the claims before the Social Security Court of Appeals are not resolved definitively, Cristina Fernandez “cannot collect her double lifetime allowance, nor can ANSES unilaterally grant her such benefit, without a final judgment.”

Judge Pérez Nami removed the role of plaintiffs from the deputies because he said that ANSES “defended the interests of the State.” But resolution number 02503/21 “shows that Fernanda Raverta defends Cristina’s interests and not those of the State and we are facing a new event,” warn the legislators.

The appeal was granted, and the deputies are waiting to be taken back as a plaintiff in the file and for the claim for the double pension received by the former President to be addressed.

The dispute was born with resolution 3193 of November 2015 of the then Minister of Social Development Alicia Kirchner, who had granted -in record time- an honorary pension to Cristina, despite the fact that she already received another of the same amount since October 2010 as widow of Nestor Kirchner.

This non-contributory pension was created by law 24,018 for former presidents, vice presidents and members of the Supreme Court of Justice. In its article 5, the norm says that “the perception of the assignment ordered in article 1 of that law is incompatible with the enjoyment of any retirement, pension, retirement or ex-gratia national, provincial or municipal benefit.”

Look also