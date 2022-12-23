The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, was criminally denounced this Friday (23) by the opposition after saying that he would not comply with the decision of the Supreme Court that obliges him to return financial resources to the city of Buenos Aires.

Former congresswoman Elisa Carrió, leader of the Civic Coalition, filed the complaint along with legislators from the opposition bloc, accusing Fernández of crimes of insurrection, judicial disobedience, abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public official, according to the document which the EFE Agency had access.

In addition, the complaint extends to other members of the government, such as the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo de Pedro, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, and the Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur.

“These behaviors are an affront to the republican system of government, since they not only publicly challenge the constitutional authority of one of the branches of government, but also weaken republican institutions and appear to constitute crimes of public action”, says the complaint. The liberal United Republicans party also filed a criminal complaint.

This controversy began in 2020, when the Fernández government cut the resources that should be transferred to the capital – which is also an autonomous unit of Argentina, like the provinces – in the concept of refunding taxes that the Treasury collects and that must be distributed among the provinces and the city of Buenos Aires.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, one of the main figures of the opposition, went to the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday (21) decided that the Executive Branch should return 2.95% of the funds of the so-called federal co-participation to the capital . That is, the city should receive 180 billion pesos (US$ 997 million), in addition to what it already receives.

“It is inexplicable that the national State ignores, disobeys, prevents, refuses, omits or delays compliance with a decision, just because it is contrary to its claims”, says the complaint document. In addition, different opposition blocs are preparing an impeachment request against Fernández, the dismissal of part of the presidential cabinet and accusations of sedition.