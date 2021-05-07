The leader of the opposition Partido Popular in the Balearics, Biel Company, has demanded that President Armengol “stops limiting fundamental rights and freedoms of the citizens“.

At a Friday press conference, Company insisted that the curfew should be lifted once the state of alarm ends, that there should be uninterrupted opening of bars and restaurants until midnight and that there is “a clear and transparent calendar” for de-escalation measures.

The PP leader said that maintaining the curfew and the closure of interiors were “more political measures“than ones with a health basis. Other regional governments, whether governed by the PP or Armengol’s PSOE and with a worse epidemiological situation than in the Balearics are nevertheless” balancing in a very clear way what is health and what is the economy “.” Ms. Armengol is not doing this. “

Company argued that there were no longer “sufficient justifications” for maintaining the very restrictive situation in the Balearics. Government decisions are political ones “made arbitrarily”. This is why the PP are studying the judicial process – the ruling of the High Court – and the possibility of an appeal.