Senators allied with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended this Tuesday (13.Aug.2024) the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) and a request for impeachment against the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes for unofficial investigations by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on Bolsonaro supporters.

According to messages and files exchanged between Moraes, aides and other members of his team via WhatsApp, the minister’s office requested at least 20 times the production of reports unofficially. The action was carried out through the anti-disinformation sector of the Electoral Court. The case was revealed by S.Paulo Newspaper.

The senator Eduardo Girao (Novo-CE) stated in a speech in the plenary that he is already collecting signatures to request the impeachment de Moraes. According to the congressman, the request will be presented after Independence Day, on September 7.

“What we are seeing in Brazil is surreal. Tomorrow I want to ask the population to watch a press conference in front of the Senate Presidency. We need to read the points and start a super impeachment campaign, a strong request.”stated Girão.

The senator Cleitinho (Republicans-MG) stated that there was “persecution” on the part of Moraes when defending the opening of the “CPI of the Vaza Robe” –a reference to Vaza Jato, which revealed methods considered improper or illegal that resulted in the closure of Operation Lava Jato.

“There should be a CPI on the ‘Vaza toga’. Now, if there is a CPI too, I’m ready here, as Girão has already asked me to sign the impeachment of Moraes here, because, going up to the plenary here, what I’m doing, showing this audio here, it seems like persecution”he said.

Bolsonaristas in the Senate also filed requests with the House’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) to summon the STF’s investigating judge Airton Vieira, the former head of advisory at the TSE Eduardo Tagliaferro – who participated in the exchange of messages – and the authors of the report, journalists Fabio Serapião and Glenn Greenwald.

If approved, they will be required to speak to the board.

WHAT MORAES SAYS

In a statement, the minister’s office said that all procedures for the investigations into fake news and the digital militias were “official, regular and properly documented” at Court.

“The reports simply described the illegal posts made on social media, in an objective manner, because they were directly linked to investigations into digital militias. Several of these reports were included in these investigations and other related ones and sent to the Federal Police for the continuation of the necessary diligences, always with the knowledge of the Attorney General’s Office”he said.