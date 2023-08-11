Opponents say the program’s announcement before Congress approves economic measures is just “figure soup”

Opposition politicians criticized this Friday (11.Aug.2023) the government’s decision to launch the new CAP (Growth Acceleration Program) before Congress analyzed important economic changes such as the new fiscal framework, the tax reform and the 2024 Budget.

The new program will allocate R$ 1.7 trillion to works until 2026. Of this amount, R$ 371 billion will be in public investments, through the Federal Budget. For opponents of the government, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) is treating as “comedy” the new tax rule by releasing the amount before its sanction. the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), one of the main allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro, said that the announcement, in the current situation, is just a “figure soup”.

the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), leader of the Opposition in the Senate, said that it cannot be forgotten that “Ill-managed investment is wasted spending”. “The government’s attempt to mask expenses under the guise of ‘investments’ is an irresponsible measure that jeopardizes our economic future”he wrote.

The government needs the approval of the new fiscal framework to open up budgetary space capable of covering the expected volume of investments. For 2023, however, the fiscal space was made possible by the approval of the so-called PEC fura-teto, which was approved in December 2022, before Lula assumed his 3rd term.

During the launch event for the new program, held in Rio de Janeiro, government ministers countered the accusations that the announced amounts are not expenditures, but investments. “This does not mean that the State replaces the role of the private sector, on the contrary. Planning and management mean that the State fulfills its function as a facilitator of economic actors so that they can, based on these institutional instruments, leverage investments”said the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa.

Here are the criticisms of the new PAC: