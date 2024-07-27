Congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) called the opening a “mockery”; biblical act was represented by “drag queens”

The opening of the Paris 2024 Olympics held on Friday (26.Jul.2024) had performances at various points along the banks of the Seine River. One of them was the drag queen parade that represented the painting “The last supper”by the Italian painter Leonardo da Vinci.

The work depicts the biblical episode known as the Last Supper, in which Jesus Christ had his last meal with his apostles before being arrested and crucified. However, the presentation in Paris was criticized on social media, including by Brazilian opposition politicians.

On his X profile (ex-Twitter), congressman Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) he said what “the Olympics began with a demonic mockery of the Christian faith” and that the “LGBT activism” It is “in favor of all diversity, except Christian diversity”.

The deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) he said that the ceremony “she had everything to be beautiful” and criticized the culture woke (English term used in reference to younger generations). Zambelli said he hopes that Brazilian athletes are victorious in the competitions and that “honor our predominantly Christian country”.

Julia Zanattafederal deputy (PL-SC), said that the representation of Jesus Christ by a drag queen It is “an unacceptable disrespect towards Christians”. He also stated that “the woke agenda goes beyond all limits”.

Internet users also criticized the presentation of the ceremony. They used terms such as “scoundrelism”, “disgusting” It is “scorn” to refer to the act.

Journalist Milton Neves also criticized the ceremony in Paris. “Perhaps the worst opening of the Olympics in the history of the Games”he declared. In Publication from the I was shocked on X about the statement, internet users commented on the communicator’s speech. “So good to see nervous old retrograde people”, he wrote a person. Another he said that Neves “never read history” It is “doesn’t understand culture”. Some people also called him “decadent” It is “granpa” (grandfather, in English).

The journalist then responded to the criticisms of him and stated that “arrogant young people” use their age, 73 years, to “diminish an opinion and create engagement”. He also said he didn’t care about the “cancellation”.

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) he said that Milton Neves’ response was “a double twist carped on the breasts of the seal”.

A I was shocked is in favor of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) since 2022, before the start of the term. During the electoral campaign, the page mobilized its team to make publications about politics. According to the magazine Piauíthe post about Lula’s victory had a record engagement on X, with 286 thousand likes at the time.

In 2023, one of the page’s creators, Júnior Silva, was received with other digital influencers and artists sympathetic to the government at the Planalto Palace. The meeting was named “influencers for democracy”. The meeting discussed the “mobilization of the digital society and its contribution to the dissemination of federal government public policies”.