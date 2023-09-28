Opposition candidates for the presidency of Argentina and other politicians demonstrated against the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, government candidate for Casa Rosada, after the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) announced this Wednesday (27) that the The incidence of poverty increased by 0.9 percentage points in the country’s urban areas in the first half of this year compared to the last six months of 2022 and reached 40.1% of the population.

Libertarian candidate Javier Milei, first placed in the polls for the October 22nd election, wrote a message on X.

“Continue to fight (destroy) capital, this way there will be no new jobs and much less greater productivity that would allow an improvement in real wages. Then, they are surprised by the increase in the number of poor and indigent people”, wrote Milei.

The 40.1% in urban areas below the poverty line, 11.8 million people, represent the highest rate of Argentines in this condition since the first half of 2021, when the level recorded was 40.6% and the world was beginning to recover from the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The candidate for president of the Together for Change coalition, Patricia Bullrich, who is behind Milei and Massa in the polls, also criticized the Economy Minister. “Minister of records. Record poverty. Record hunger. Record inflation. Record cynicism and lies,” she stated, also on X.

Among the other politicians who criticized Peronism was the president of the UCR party bench in the Chamber of Deputies, Mario Negri.

“[Massa] brought poverty and misery to 40.1% of the population. Four out of every ten Argentines. Now, desperate because the election will be on October 22nd, he distributes money that is worth less every day. Kirchnerism is a factory of inflation and despair,” he said, according to information from the Perfil portal.

The “distribution of money” that Negri referred to is a series of measures that Massa announced in recent weeks, such as the payment of a bonus to people between 18 and 64 years old who have no formal registered income and who do not receive any type of aid. State finance and another for retirees and pensioners.