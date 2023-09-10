Opposition politicians criticized, this weekend, the invitation by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, to come to Brazil for the G20 summit in 2024 and the guarantee that the PT member gave of that the Russian, accused of war crimes, will not be arrested on Brazilian soil.

Senator Sergio Moro (Podemos-PR) said that the statements demonstrate that “Lula’s Brazil is internationally aligned with autocracies, not with Western democracies.” Former deputy Deltan Dallagnol also commented. For him, Lula demonstrates that he is above the law and that, in his government, Brazil is a friend of bloodthirsty dictators.

Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União-SP) stated, in turn, that, by saying that Putin will not be arrested in Brazil, Lula would be defying the International Criminal Court. The court issued an international arrest warrant against the Russian president for war crimes committed in Ukraine. Since then, Putin has not attended international events, such as the G20 summit held this weekend in New Delhi, the capital of India.

“Lula, by saying that Putin would not be arrested in Brazil, not only defies the International Criminal Court, but also gives a message to the democratic world: Brazil is on the side of the authoritarians who attack the free world,” tweeted Kataguiri.

Lula’s statement about Putin was made in an interview with the Indian channel Firstpost. “He will be invited, because next year there will be the Brics in Russia, before the G20 in Brazil. And I will go,” said Lula. “In Brazil we like music, Carnival, football, but we like peace and we like to treat people well. So, I think Putin can calmly come to Brazil. I can say that if I go president of Brazil, there is no reason for him to be arrested”, he stated.