Government decided to resume charging PIS/Cofins on gasoline and ethanol to help recover federal revenue

Opponents of the President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the Executive’s decision to return to charging taxes on gasoline and ethanol on social media. The announcement was made this Monday (27.Feb.2023) by the Ministry of Finance.

The collection of PIS (Social Integration Program)/Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security) on fuels will start from Wednesday (1st.Mar). The decision will help recover federal government revenues, as the Minister of Finance wished, Fernando Haddad. According to the Ministry’s advisory, the measure ensures the R$ 28.9 billion that the economic team expected to reach with the reencumbrance.

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) shared on his Twitter profile a montage with a comparison of alleged fuel prices during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula. The increase per liter of gasoline would have been from R$4.82 to R$6.27.

the alderman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) mocked a statement made by Lula during the campaign that in his government, Brazilians would eat picanha again. “Wasn’t it just sirloin steak and egg? Get ready for the fuel to come!”, he wrote Bolsonaro’s 2nd son.

The federal deputy and former culture secretary of Bolsonaro, Mario Frias (PL-SP), declared on his Twitter profile what “it’s just tragedy” in the Lula government. He stated that the president “lied throughout the campaign”.

the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) he said that the “Bolsonaro government reduced taxes on 4,000 products and even so increased revenue”.

The congressman stated that the Chief Executive “penalizes the population” as “tax increase”.

“We’ve already watched this movie and it doesn’t have a happy ending. Typical PT”said Marino.

the federal deputy Ubiratan Sanderson (PL-RS) said on your Twitter profile that squid “is little concerned with protecting the population from rising fuel prices”.

He said that the government’s decision will increase the price of a liter of gasoline by R$ 0.70.