“Where is Lula, who was going to ‘save the environment’?” asks Carla Zambelli; fires have already devastated 50,000 hectares in Mato Grosso

Opposition to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) criticized the federal government because of the fires in the Pantanal. According to the Ministry of the Environment, the fires are the result of 3 lightning strikes that hit the Pantanal Matogrossense National Park, the Dorochê Natural Heritage Private Reserve and a nearby private property, in the north of the State of Mato Grosso, on October 21st. The fire has already devastated 27,000 hectares in the park and 23,000 in the reserve.

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated in its profile on X (former Twitter) who “in the last 4 years the mainstream media” attributed to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) “any fire on the planets of the solar system”. And he added: “In 2023, with the Pantanal on fire, it’s #lulaNero’s fault”he said.

Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), federal deputy, also criticized the president. “Where is Lula, who was going to ‘save the environment’? Where’s Marina? [Silva, ministra do Meio Ambiente]the artists and sealers who attacked Bolsonaro so unfairly?”, asked the congresswoman on the social network. In addition to the Pantanal, Zambelli also mentioned the fires in Amazonas. “Manaus remains covered in smoke”, he said. And asked: “Where is the scandal of the ‘environmental defenders who spent years attacking Bolsonaro’”?

