Documents compiled by deputy Elias Vaz (PSD-GO) show that the army approved the purchase of the drug

Opposition politicians criticized this Monday (11.Apr.2022) the purchase of 35,000 Viagra pills by the Armed Forces. Data from the Transparency portal compiled by the deputy Elias Vaz (PSD-GO) show that the army approved the acquisition of 35,320 pills of the drug.

Viagra is primarily used to treat erectile dysfunction, but it can also be used to control pulmonary artery pressure.

The purchase was approved in 2020 and is still in effect. Most of the medicines are destined for the Navy, with 28,000 medicines, but the army and aeronautics were also served.

Deputy Elias Vaz submitted a request to the Ministry of Defense asking for explanations about the purchase. In addition to him, other opposition politicians took to social media to criticize the acquisition.

The pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Ciro Gomes (PDT) said that the case “demoralizes” the image of the Armed Forces and that there is no justification for the amount of medicine.

the deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSD-RJ) wrote that the purchase is a “debauchery” with Brazilians who need medication. It also demanded an investigation by the Public Ministry. Later, he said that he called the agency together with deputy Elias Vaz to investigate the case.

“Public money, which comes out of the pocket of all of us Brazilians, has to be used to serve the public interest”wrote Freixo.

See other demonstrations: