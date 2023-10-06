Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/10/2023 – 16:33

A dance performance at an event run by the Ministry of Health this Thursday, the 5th, is the target of criticism from opponents of the Lula government. The video recorded at the 1st Health Promotion Mobilization Meeting in Brazil shows a person singing a song and another doing an erotic choreography in the center of the stage, while participants applaud from the audience.

The meeting is held by the Department of Prevention and Health Promotion of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care. It began on Wednesday, 4th, and will run until this Friday, 6th. The objective is to support the implementation of the National Health Promotion Policy of Health (PNPS), with the sharing of ideas and experiences, expansion of dialogue, encouragement of participatory management and construction of the territorialization agenda for health promotion in the country.

After criticism from the opposition and the repercussion of the case this Friday, the 6th, the Ministry of Health stated that the presentation “surprised due to the inappropriate choreography”. “The Ministry of Health regrets the isolated episode, which does not reflect the Secretariat’s policy or the purposes of the debate on health promotion held at the meeting, and will adopt measures to ensure that it does not happen again.”

The image was shared on social media this Friday by opposition parliamentarians. Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) stated that “the identity termite is corroding the government from within”. “Shocking how ideology contaminated the PT government!!! It’s a Primary Care seminar from the Ministry of Health!!! Is that what primary care is?” said the senator in X (formerly Twitter).

Federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) shared a post with the video, accompanied by the text: “They are in a hurry to destroy Brazil”.

The federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Kim Kataguiri (União-SP), shared the video of the dance and stated that the PT does “obscenities with our money”. The Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL), a political group of which the parliamentarian is a member, also questioned the cost of the event and its relationship with dance.

The former Minister of Health in the Bolsonaro government, Marcelo Queiroga, recalled the creation of the Secretariat for Primary Health Care (SAPS). “See what SAPS events have turned into under the management of these people! This is just the beginning,” he said.

Former federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Novo-PR) classified the situation as “unbelievable”. “Now we even have a pornographic ‘batam c*’ dance at an official Ministry of Health event.”

Federal deputy Amália Barros (PL-MT) shared the video of the event. “So I ask you, what does this have to do with health?”, she asked on social media.

Read the note from the Ministry of Health in full:

The Primary Health Care Secretariat of the Ministry of Health promoted the 1st Mobilization Meeting for Health Promotion in Brazil (In Prose). The objective of the event is to support the implementation and participatory management of the National Health Promotion Policy by sharing experiences and expanding dialogue between managers and workers from different states, with moments dedicated to cultural diversity.

The program featured the participation of seven artistic groups during their breaks. One of the presentations was surprising due to its inappropriate choreography.

The Ministry of Health regrets the isolated episode, which does not reflect the Secretariat’s policy or the purposes of the debate on health promotion held at the meeting, and will adopt measures to ensure that it does not happen again.