Suicide and indigenous mortality hit record with PT member, wrote Eduardo; increase was 30% compared to 2022 according to Cimi

Members of the Brazilian opposition criticized the death of indigenous people in the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The number of indigenous people killed due to government negligence was 1,331 in 2023, the year the president’s third term began. This is an increase of almost 30% compared to the 1,026 deaths in 2022, according to the report. “Violence Against Indigenous Peoples”of Cimi (Indigenous Missionary Council).

The federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) wrote on his X profile (ex-Twitter) this Monday (5.Aug.2024) that suicide and indigenous mortality are breaking records with Lula. The congressman also tagged some people in his publication such as the president of France, Emmanuel Macron (Renascimento, center), the North American actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo and the environmentalist Greta Thunberg.

Here are the publications: