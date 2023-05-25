Senator Eliziane Gama was chosen, by agreement, to report to the commission of inquiry

Even with the agreement of the majority of the members, opposition congressmen questioned and criticized this Thursday (May 25, 2023) the senator’s choice Eliziane Gama (PSD-MA) for the rapporteurship of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January –formed by deputies and senators– for being an ally of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, in Maranhão.

the senator Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) presented a point of order about the choice. He stated that the congresswoman is “extremely connected” to the minister, who will be, according to the senator, one of those investigated in the commission.

Government allies defended the senator. Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), who presided over the installation session, stated that there “regulatory prerogative” to dismiss the issue. He mentioned as an example the rapporteurship of Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) at the Covid CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry), who held the position even though he was the father of the then governor of Alagoas, Renan Filho (MDB).

The discussion led to an argument between Otto Alencar and Marcos do Val, who complained about the decision and interrupted the speech of other senators. In response, Alencar asked for decorum at the CPI: “This is not a police station. This is the Federal Senate. Behave like a senator. Congressmen applauded the speech. Alencar also stated that the CPI session should be “preparatory” for the election of the board and not a debate meeting.