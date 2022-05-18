Deputies and senators question the content of the president’s accusation against the STF minister for non-compliance with the Constitution

THE registered crime news by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the minister Alexandre de Moraes of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) led to the immediate reaction of the opposition in the National Congress on Tuesday night (May 17, 2022).

In the action, Bolsonaro questions his inclusion in the fake news inquiry, which investigates the spread of fake news against the STF. He said he was kept under investigation even after the PF (Federal Police) concluded that he did not commit crimes while talk about the security of the electoral process during a live on your Facebook profile in July 2021.

Read the main comments made to the Power 360 and posted on social media:

“Bolsonaro once again threatens the STF by playing the victim. He is a regular in this game of disrespect for institutions, typical of tyrants. It wants to wear down the Judiciary, weaken it so that it is vulnerable to its pressures. My solidarity with Minister Alexandre and the entire Court. Brazilian democracy will be able to resist these onslaughts, repelling the coup and reaffirming confidence in the free and sovereign vote of the people.”

“It is part of the policy of the Bolsonar circus that, instead of governing, seeks permanent conflicts in the absence of solutions to improve the lives of our people.”

senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), president of the Covid CPI:

“I want to know where this abuse is. The president always wants to divert the main discussion that the country is going through at this moment. He has nothing to present to the population because his government was a fiasco, especially in the pandemic.

“These are narratives that he creates to feed those who do not want to discuss the country in depth, and he keeps pointing out things that will not change the lives of Brazilians, will not reduce inflation..

“He denies science and now denies Brazilian justice. It’s another factoid he creates, and now he feeds the networks, feeds fake news. this is bad for all of us.”

“A joke. Another attempt to divert the news from the country’s real problems. It is his right to sue, even if it is an absurd process and a clear attempt to embarrass the minister [Alexandre de Moraes]. The STF receives, processes and judges unfounded. We don’t have to spend energy on it.”